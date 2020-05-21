Problem installing homestead-improved

I am just starting with PHP & MYSQL: Novice to Ninja.

I am installing the software as required.

When I try to use git clone it asks for a git username and password.

I set up an account with github but cannot get any further.

I get a fatal error ‘https://github.com/swader/homestead-improved/’ not

found.

What username and password should I be using when cloning?

I am running on lubuntu 19.10.

David