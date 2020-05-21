Problem installing homestead-improved

I am just starting with PHP & MYSQL: Novice to Ninja.
I am installing the software as required.
When I try to use git clone it asks for a git username and password.
I set up an account with github but cannot get any further.
I get a fatal error ‘https://github.com/swader/homestead-improved/’ not
found.
What username and password should I be using when cloning?
I am running on lubuntu 19.10.
David
homestead_improved has an underscore not a hyphen.
HTH
I changed that and it seemed to go OK.
I have moved on and I am trying to view My Hello world using http://192.168.10.10/
but the server is not responding.
I tried sudo ip link set vboxnet0 up but I get Cannot find device “vboxnet0”.
David
