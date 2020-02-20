Problem installing homestead-improved

I am just starting with PHP & MYSQL: Novice to Ninja.
I am installing the software as required.
When I try to use git clone it asks for a git username and password.
I set up an account with github but cannot get any further.
I get a fatal error ‘https://github.com/swader/homestead-improved/’ not
found.
What username and password should I be using when cloning?
I am running on lubuntu 19.10.
David
homestead_improved has an underscore not a hyphen.
HTH
