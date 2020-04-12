Problem inserting data to DB

#1

Hello
I tried to insert data into the DB

Here is a screenshot of error message

error
error883×216 20.1 KB

Here is the report:

REPORT_1
REPORT_11082×281 20.9 KB

Here is the table structure:

MYSQLtable
MYSQLtable896×397 45.6 KB

And here is the result:
content
content950×215 15.2 KB

And here is the code where the error is

$db->beginTransaction();

$stmt = $db->prepare('INSERT INTO `data`
			(username, ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit)
			VALUES
			(?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)');

	
for($i=0;$i<$count;$i++){

    $stmt->execute($line[$i]);
}//End for loop
$db->commit();

And this is the code where the data is created:

if((isset($o_time) && $keywords[4]<$o_time) || !isset($o_time)===true){
			//Insert row content into array.
			
				//Insert relevant data into array

				$ticket =$keywords[2];
				$o_time = $keywords[4];
				$type = $keywords[6];
			    $c_time = $o_time;

				$line[$count] = array($username, $ticket, $o_time, $type, NULL, NULL, NULL, NULL, NULL, $c_time, NULL, NULL );
				$count++;

How do I calculate and define the size of the float number?
The code stopped where the profit is -100000.00

What is the solution ?

#2

2 posts were merged into an existing topic: Problem when inserting data to DB

#3