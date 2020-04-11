Problem inserting data to DB

Hello

I tried to insert data into the DB

Here is a screenshot of error message

Here is the report:

Here is the table structure:



And here is the result:

And here is the code where the error is

$db->beginTransaction(); $stmt = $db->prepare('INSERT INTO `data` (username, ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)'); for($i=0;$i<$count;$i++){ $stmt->execute($line[$i]); }//End for loop $db->commit();

And this is the code where the data is created:

if((isset($o_time) && $keywords[4]<$o_time) || !isset($o_time)===true){ //Insert row content into array. //Insert relevant data into array $ticket =$keywords[2]; $o_time = $keywords[4]; $type = $keywords[6]; $c_time = $o_time; $line[$count] = array($username, $ticket, $o_time, $type, NULL, NULL, NULL, NULL, NULL, $c_time, NULL, NULL ); $count++;

How do I calculate and define the size of the float number?

The code stopped where the profit is -100000.00

What is the solution ?