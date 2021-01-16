Problem in sorting li's

Hi, I have a problem, when I sort or move the li’s the row or the div will also move, how can I prevent this I used the handle option but it did not work as I expected.
here’s what I want
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<title>jQuery UI Sortable - Default functionality</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@4.5.3/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-TX8t27EcRE3e/ihU7zmQxVncDAy5uIKz4rEkgIXeMed4M0jlfIDPvg6uqKI2xXr2" crossorigin="anonymous">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/themes/base/jquery-ui.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/resources/demos/style.css">
<style>
#sortable { list-style-type: none; margin: 0; padding: 0; width: 60%; }
#sortable li{
margin: 0 3px 3px 3px;
font-size: 1.4em;
height: 35px;
}
#sortable{
width:100%;
min-width: 400px;
}
#lefttext { list-style-type: none; margin: 0; padding: 0; width: 60%; }
#lefttext li{
margin: 0 3px 3px 3px;
font-size: 1.4em;
height: 35px;
}
#lefttext{
width:100%;
min-width: 400px;
}
.bg.ui-sortable-handle {
background: red;
padding: 10px;
margin-bottom: 8px;
}
.parentdiv {
width: 100%;
border: solid 1px red;
margin-bottom: 10px;
overflow: hidden;
padding:8px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container mt-5">
<div class="row">
<div class="card card-default" style="width: 100%;">
<div class="card-body">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-12">
<ul id="sortable">
<div class="parentdiv">
<div class="float-left">
<li>He want's to know web designing</li>
</div>
<div class="float-right handle">
<li class="ui-state-default"><span class="ui-icon ui-icon-arrowthick-2-n-s"></span>John Resig</li>
</div>
</div>
<div class="parentdiv">
<div class="float-left">
<li>Is an american software engineer</li>
</div>
<div class="float-right handle">
<li class="ui-state-default"><span class="ui-icon ui-icon-arrowthick-2-n-s"></span>Learn Ui and Ux design</li>
</div>
</div>
<div class="parentdiv">
<div class="float-left">
<li>Javascript creator</li>
</div>
<div class="float-right handle">
<li class="ui-state-default"><span class="ui-icon ui-icon-arrowthick-2-n-s"></span>Brendan Eich</li>
</div>
</div>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.slim.min.js" integrity="sha384-DfXdz2htPH0lsSSs5nCTpuj/zy4C+OGpamoFVy38MVBnE+IbbVYUew+OrCXaRkfj" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@4.5.3/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-ho+j7jyWK8fNQe+A12Hb8AhRq26LrZ/JpcUGGOn+Y7RsweNrtN/tE3MoK7ZeZDyx" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.js"></script>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery-ui.js"></script>
<script>
$( function() {
$( "#sortable" ).sortable({
handle: ".handle"
});
} );
</script>
</body>
</html>