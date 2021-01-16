Problem in sorting li's

JavaScript
Hi, I have a problem, when I sort or move the li’s the row or the div will also move, how can I prevent this I used the handle option but it did not work as I expected.

here’s what I want

image
image1554×595 12.5 KB

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
    <title>jQuery UI Sortable - Default functionality</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@4.5.3/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-TX8t27EcRE3e/ihU7zmQxVncDAy5uIKz4rEkgIXeMed4M0jlfIDPvg6uqKI2xXr2" crossorigin="anonymous">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="//code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/themes/base/jquery-ui.css">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="/resources/demos/style.css">
    <style>

        #sortable { list-style-type: none; margin: 0; padding: 0; width: 60%; }
        #sortable li{
            margin: 0 3px 3px 3px;
            font-size: 1.4em;
            height: 35px;
        }
        #sortable{
            width:100%;
            min-width: 400px;
        }
        #lefttext { list-style-type: none; margin: 0; padding: 0; width: 60%; }
        #lefttext li{
            margin: 0 3px 3px 3px;
            font-size: 1.4em;
            height: 35px;
        }
        #lefttext{
            width:100%;
            min-width: 400px;
        }
        .bg.ui-sortable-handle {
            background: red;
            padding: 10px;
            margin-bottom: 8px;
        }
        .parentdiv {
            width: 100%;
            border: solid 1px red;
            margin-bottom: 10px;
            overflow: hidden;
            padding:8px;
        }
    </style>

</head>
<body>
    <div class="container mt-5">
        <div class="row">
            <div class="card card-default" style="width: 100%;">
                  <div class="card-body">
                      <div class="row">

                          <div class="col-md-12">

                              <ul id="sortable">
                                  <div class="parentdiv">
                                      <div class="float-left">
                                          <li>He want's to know web designing</li>
                                      </div>
                                      <div class="float-right handle">
                                          <li class="ui-state-default"><span class="ui-icon ui-icon-arrowthick-2-n-s"></span>John Resig</li>
                                      </div>
                                  </div>

                                  <div class="parentdiv">
                                      <div class="float-left">
                                          <li>Is an american software engineer</li>
                                      </div>
                                      <div class="float-right handle">
                                          <li class="ui-state-default"><span class="ui-icon ui-icon-arrowthick-2-n-s"></span>Learn Ui and Ux design</li>
                                      </div>
                                  </div>

                                  <div class="parentdiv">
                                      <div class="float-left">
                                          <li>Javascript creator</li>
                                      </div>
                                      <div class="float-right handle">
                                          <li class="ui-state-default"><span class="ui-icon ui-icon-arrowthick-2-n-s"></span>Brendan Eich</li>

                                      </div>
                                  </div>

                              </ul>

                          </div>
                      </div>

                  </div>

            </div>
        </div>
    </div>




<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.slim.min.js" integrity="sha384-DfXdz2htPH0lsSSs5nCTpuj/zy4C+OGpamoFVy38MVBnE+IbbVYUew+OrCXaRkfj" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@4.5.3/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-ho+j7jyWK8fNQe+A12Hb8AhRq26LrZ/JpcUGGOn+Y7RsweNrtN/tE3MoK7ZeZDyx" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>


<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.js"></script>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery-ui.js"></script>
<script>
    $( function() {
        $( "#sortable" ).sortable({
            handle: ".handle"
        });
       
    } );
</script>


</body>
</html>