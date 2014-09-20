Problem in Showing recent data in Google Analytics

#1

Hi Everyone,
i have been analyzing my website in google analytics, it shows “No data is available from the most recent 2 calendar days” there is some delay in showing data. How to Solve this one?

#2

Have you recently linked your Google Analytics and Google Webmaster Tools accounts? If so, the message is normal. GA will inintially be a few days behind GWT. Even if you haven’t just done the link, the message is not unusual. Don’t worry about it. The missing data will appear soon.

Mike

#3

Thanks Mike,
You are right one month back i linked my Google Analytics and GWT Tool, and the missing data is appearing after two or three days. anyways thanks for your time.

#4

wow, that’s a strange error, did you try to ask on google product forums?

#5

Yes, I tried and many of them posted the same question and also said they cant view data for 4 days. then only i remembered that i have linked GWT and GA. so it is obivous now that GA have to get data from GWT so its taking time to display.

#7

GA doesn’t need data from GWT.

GA is always 1 day behind.

#8

Thanks for the tip. I just linked my GWT the other day. Good to know this is what it was. Generally how long does it take? Just curious. Thanks folks.

#10

If you are experiencing issues with recent data not showing up in Google Analytics, here are some possible solutions to try:

  • Check the date range
  • Wait for processing
  • Check for filters
  • Check for data sampling
  • Check for tracking code issues

If none of the above solutions solve the issue, it’s possible that there may be a technical issue with your Google Analytics account. In this case, you should contact Google Analytics support for further assistance.

#11