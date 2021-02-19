Problem in long word

Hi I need help please I tweak some code here from the previous thread, my problem is that if I have a long word when I drop to the droppable area I need to center the the word in the green line in order to drop the word. is there a way that I will not center the word and I can drop immediately drop no need to center the word in the green line?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Title</title>
<!-- CSS only -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@4.5.3/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-TX8t27EcRE3e/ihU7zmQxVncDAy5uIKz4rEkgIXeMed4M0jlfIDPvg6uqKI2xXr2" crossorigin="anonymous">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/themes/base/jquery-ui.css">
<style type="text/css">
h1 {
text-align: center;
}
#phrase {
margin: 10px auto;
}
#drop-em {
max-width: 1080px;
/* display: flex;*/
flex-wrap: wrap;
padding-left: 15px;
margin: 20px auto;
justify-content: center;
}
.words {
cursor: move;
transition: padding 0.5s ease;
}
.words.ui-draggable-dragging {
background: blue;
padding: 5px 10px;
border-radius: 6px;
}
#phrase {
color: #fff;
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
margin: auto;
max-width: 1080px;
justify-content: center;
}
#phrase > div {
margin: 0 10px 10px;
padding: 5px 10px;
background: #007bff;
border: 2px solid #007bff;
border-radius: 6px;
color: #fff;
}
#phrase > div:empty {
background: #fff;
border-style: dashed;
padding: 0px 25px;
min-height: 30px;
}
#drop-em span {
min-height: 20px;
margin: 1px;
color: #fff;
padding: 5px 10px;
border: 1px solid #28a745;
border-radius: 6px;
background: #28a745;
border-top:none;
border-left:none;
border-right:none;
}
#drop-em span:empty {
background: transparent;
border-style: solid;
min-width: 60px;
max-width: 100px;
display:inline-block;
}
li{
margin-bottom: 15px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h1>Drag buttons to line</h1>
<div class="content">
<div id="phrase">
<div data-id="1"><span data-id="1" class="words">You</span></div>
<div data-id="2"><span data-id="2" class="words">Are you afraid of the dark </span></div>
<div data-id="3"><span data-id="3" class="words">Cute</span></div>
<div data-id="4"><span data-id="4" class="words">We</span></div>
</div>
<div>
<ol id="drop-em">
<li><span></span>are helpful</li>
<li>Are you<span></span></li>
<li>The dog is<span></span>.</li>
<li>Can<span></span>dance tonight ?</li>
</ol>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js" integrity="sha256-9/aliU8dGd2tb6OSsuzixeV4y/faTqgFtohetphbbj0=" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.js"></script>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery-ui.js"></script>
<!-- JavaScript Bundle with Popper -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-beta1/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-ygbV9kiqUc6oa4msXn9868pTtWMgiQaeYH7/t7LECLbyPA2x65Kgf80OJFdroafW" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
$(".words").draggable({
revert: function (event, ui) {
var bRevertingPhrase = this.closest("#drop-em");
if (!bRevertingPhrase.length) {
var phraseID = $(this).data("id");
var phraseHomeID = $(this).parent().data("id");
//If the child and parent ids don't match, we move the child to the correct parent
if (phraseID !== phraseHomeID) {
var correctCell = $("#phrase").find("div[data-id='" + phraseID + "']");
correctCell.prepend(this);
}
}
return !event;
}
});
$("#drop-em > li > span").droppable({
drop: function (ev, ui) {
var spanid = $(this).find('span').data('id');
var span = $(this).find('span');
$("#phrase").find("div[data-id='" + spanid + "']");
var correctCell = $("#phrase").find("div[data-id='" + spanid + "']");
correctCell.prepend(span);
$(this).find('span').detach();
$(ui.draggable).detach().css({ top: 0, left: 0}).appendTo(this);
}
});
$("#phrase > div").droppable({
drop: function (ev, ui) {
$(ui.draggable).detach().css({ top: 0, left: 0 }).prependTo(this);
}
});
</script>
Thank you in advance.