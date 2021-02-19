Problem in long word

Hi I need help please I tweak some code here from the previous thread, my problem is that if I have a long word when I drop to the droppable area I need to center the the word in the green line in order to drop the word. is there a way that I will not center the word and I can drop immediately drop no need to center the word in the green line?

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Title</title> <!-- CSS only --> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@4.5.3/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-TX8t27EcRE3e/ihU7zmQxVncDAy5uIKz4rEkgIXeMed4M0jlfIDPvg6uqKI2xXr2" crossorigin="anonymous"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="//code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/themes/base/jquery-ui.css"> <style type="text/css"> h1 { text-align: center; } #phrase { margin: 10px auto; } #drop-em { max-width: 1080px; /* display: flex;*/ flex-wrap: wrap; padding-left: 15px; margin: 20px auto; justify-content: center; } .words { cursor: move; transition: padding 0.5s ease; } .words.ui-draggable-dragging { background: blue; padding: 5px 10px; border-radius: 6px; } #phrase { color: #fff; display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; margin: auto; max-width: 1080px; justify-content: center; } #phrase > div { margin: 0 10px 10px; padding: 5px 10px; background: #007bff; border: 2px solid #007bff; border-radius: 6px; color: #fff; } #phrase > div:empty { background: #fff; border-style: dashed; padding: 0px 25px; min-height: 30px; } #drop-em span { min-height: 20px; margin: 1px; color: #fff; padding: 5px 10px; border: 1px solid #28a745; border-radius: 6px; background: #28a745; border-top:none; border-left:none; border-right:none; } #drop-em span:empty { background: transparent; border-style: solid; min-width: 60px; max-width: 100px; display:inline-block; } li{ margin-bottom: 15px; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <h1>Drag buttons to line</h1> <div class="content"> <div id="phrase"> <div data-id="1"><span data-id="1" class="words">You</span></div> <div data-id="2"><span data-id="2" class="words">Are you afraid of the dark </span></div> <div data-id="3"><span data-id="3" class="words">Cute</span></div> <div data-id="4"><span data-id="4" class="words">We</span></div> </div> <div> <ol id="drop-em"> <li><span></span>are helpful</li> <li>Are you<span></span></li> <li>The dog is<span></span>.</li> <li>Can<span></span>dance tonight ?</li> </ol> </div> </div> </div> </body> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js" integrity="sha256-9/aliU8dGd2tb6OSsuzixeV4y/faTqgFtohetphbbj0=" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.js"></script> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery-ui.js"></script> <!-- JavaScript Bundle with Popper --> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-beta1/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-ygbV9kiqUc6oa4msXn9868pTtWMgiQaeYH7/t7LECLbyPA2x65Kgf80OJFdroafW" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> $(".words").draggable({ revert: function (event, ui) { var bRevertingPhrase = this.closest("#drop-em"); if (!bRevertingPhrase.length) { var phraseID = $(this).data("id"); var phraseHomeID = $(this).parent().data("id"); //If the child and parent ids don't match, we move the child to the correct parent if (phraseID !== phraseHomeID) { var correctCell = $("#phrase").find("div[data-id='" + phraseID + "']"); correctCell.prepend(this); } } return !event; } }); $("#drop-em > li > span").droppable({ drop: function (ev, ui) { var spanid = $(this).find('span').data('id'); var span = $(this).find('span'); $("#phrase").find("div[data-id='" + spanid + "']"); var correctCell = $("#phrase").find("div[data-id='" + spanid + "']"); correctCell.prepend(span); $(this).find('span').detach(); $(ui.draggable).detach().css({ top: 0, left: 0}).appendTo(this); } }); $("#phrase > div").droppable({ drop: function (ev, ui) { $(ui.draggable).detach().css({ top: 0, left: 0 }).prependTo(this); } }); </script>

Thank you in advance.