Problem filling container height on hover

Here is the sample code: https://codepen.io/bmcdesign/pen/GRZrJxg

When you hover on a text item, the background does not fill the container.

Here is how I’m adjusting the background right now:

li:hover { background-color: gray; padding-top: 30px; padding-bottom: 30px; margin-top: -30px; margin-bottom: -30px; }

Is there a better way to do this? It seems there should be a more automatic way of doing it, without adjusting it pixel by pixel. I’m using Flexbox, so maybe there is a feature I could use?

Thanks!