Problem filling container height on hover

Here is the sample code: https://codepen.io/bmcdesign/pen/GRZrJxg
When you hover on a text item, the background does not fill the container.
Here is how I’m adjusting the background right now:
li:hover {
background-color: gray;
padding-top: 30px;
padding-bottom: 30px;
margin-top: -30px;
margin-bottom: -30px;
}
Is there a better way to do this? It seems there should be a more automatic way of doing it, without adjusting it pixel by pixel. I’m using Flexbox, so maybe there is a feature I could use?
Thanks!