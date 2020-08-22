Problem filling container height on hover

HTML & CSS
#1

Here is the sample code: https://codepen.io/bmcdesign/pen/GRZrJxg

When you hover on a text item, the background does not fill the container.

Here is how I’m adjusting the background right now:

li:hover {
    background-color: gray;
    padding-top: 30px;
    padding-bottom: 30px;
    margin-top: -30px;
    margin-bottom: -30px;
}

Is there a better way to do this? It seems there should be a more automatic way of doing it, without adjusting it pixel by pixel. I’m using Flexbox, so maybe there is a feature I could use?

Thanks!

#2

Hi,

It is the browser’s default margin/padding that add height to the list.

Try the standard list reset on the ul:

ul {
  padding:0;
  margin:0;
}
#3

I tried adding that, but the background on hover still doesn’t fit the maximum height. I tried getting rid of the padding and margins in li:hover as well.

#4

Hint: Is it overflowing the container with 5px? :rofl:

#5

Oops! Haha, I solved it now. Thanks.

I added this to the top as well:

* {
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}