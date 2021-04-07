Problem executing multiple-times script on the bottom of body with javascript

I’m using a video player library (ckin) on my website.

This script library has to be placed at the bottom, before the /body.

At this point everything is fine.

My website has an + add button that creates a new video div that will run with this library script.

But the problem is this library doesn’t detect when a new div is added because it runs only one time on the page load, and then converts all the DIVS that it finds, but all the new DIVS created after that will not work with that script.

I have “managed” to fix that executing this script after creating the new video div:

var script = document.createElement('script'); script.type = 'text/javascript'; script.src = 'https://xxxxxxxxxx/ckin.min.js'; document.body.appendChild(script);

But the problem with this is the OLD DIVS get broken because of the new script, and the only div that will work is the new one (until the script runs again on a new div).

I have created an example, so you can see what happens to the old DIVS

JSFIDDLE EXAMPLE

1- Add new video button

2- Use the run script button

As you can see the new video looks good, but the olds not.

I have tried sending a message to the author, but it seems he abandoned the project, so I have no faith getting an answer on this, and that’s the only reason I’m posting this here to see if someone has any great workaround or idea to “patch” this…

Thanks.