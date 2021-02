Problem drag and drop replacing button

Your droppable element has a “Drop” event that you use to detect when a draggable is dropped onto it. With this event you can detect when a button is dropped on it, if there is currently an element already attached to the droppable (using the find()) and then detach and move that previous button back to wherever you like (append back onto previous parent container). The newly dropped item can then be attached to the droppable as a child.

So it is just a matter of using the event to read the droppable’s children, detach and move the previous child and append the newly dropped button.

It is just a matter of working through the steps. But start with the Drop element of the droppable.