Problem downloading sitePoint book to iPhone

jolove3: jolove3: Tried to download to my Kindle app on my iPhone your JavaScript Best Practices

You lost me:)

I don’t know anything about kindle apart from its good for starting a fire.

Are you talking about a book from Sitepoint?

If so the forums aren’t really related to the Sitepoint business side of things and you would need to ask from their support channel. I assume you downloaded the correct format for the Kindle?