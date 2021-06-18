Problem counting clicks

I am not quite sure what post you are following, but in the script that is updating the click counts, you just need to check if the user is logged in. How this is done differs on the platform. For instance if this a wordpress site you could use something like is_user_logged_in() to check if the person running the script is logged in. If they are, you would ignore the updating of the count. If they are not, then you update the count.

If the site is just straight PHP backend, then you need a way to check if a user is currently logged in. This might be to check if they provided a cookie or have a session started that contains a “logged in” value. Either way, test if they are logged in and only then would you update the count.