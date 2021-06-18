Problem counting clicks

Hi you wrote a post on counting clicks I followed, I tried your method being: on click, using ajax to call php and then used my update script to +1 in the user row under visitor page views. Your process works, thanks, but I have an issue and there are no more posts in that thread I hope you can help? So I did the above - however, it is counting the logged in user page views. So I have it back to front. it seems. I called this activity which is working as shows a users activity on the site, but I am still trying to reach my goal to show, how many visitors (not logged in) have clicked a link. So I have add 1 on page load (views) and add 1 on click (clicks) but all working from a logged in user perspective - scratching my head a bit on this I am hoping you have seen or done the same thing before and have the easy answer? ps and not a sales pitch but you can see it on www.clickfaces.com will see I called it activity…lol…but as mentioned - I am still trying to make your (working) process work to +1 in user row but it needs to add +1 for an external web visitor who clicking the ling on their page…so to show - how many clicks each user has received on their page. Can you shed some light? would appreciate it. And happy to contribute from my lessons building the site and app, shot!