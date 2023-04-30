Problem converting javascript variable to php

Hello,

I want to get users screen width and height and save it in mysql DB.

I tried every way suggested in search results for " convert javascript variable to php variable"

Here is another attempt:

";

echo $width.“

”;

var_dump($width);

die();

here is the code of last attempt:

<script> let width = screen.width; document.cookie = "width = " + width; let height = screen.height; document.cookie = "height = " + height; // convert values to php variables <?php echo "<script>document.write(width);</script>"?> <?php echo "<script>document.write(height);</script>"?> </script> <?php $width = $_COOKIE['width']; echo $width."<br/>"; var_dump($width); die();

Here is a screenshot of the result



Here is another try:

<script> let width = screen.width; document.cookie = "width = " + width; let height = screen.height; document.cookie = "height = " + height; // convert values to php variables <?php $width = "<script> document.write(width); </script>"; echo $width."<br/>"; var_dump($width); die();

And here is a screenshot of the results



How do I transfer theseJavaScript variavles to php so I can insert them into a mysql DB table ?