Problem converting javascript variable to php

Hello,
I want to get users screen width and height and save it in mysql DB.
I tried every way suggested in search results for " convert javascript variable to php variable"

Here is another attempt:

";

echo $width.“
”;
var_dump($width);
die();

here is the code of last attempt:

<script>
let width = screen.width;
document.cookie = "width = " + width;
 let height = screen.height;
document.cookie = "height = " + height;
 // convert values to php variables
 <?php echo  "<script>document.write(width);</script>"?>
 <?php echo "<script>document.write(height);</script>"?>
</script>
<?php

$width = $_COOKIE['width'];
echo $width."<br/>";
var_dump($width);
die();

Here is a screenshot of the result

Here is another try:

<script>
let width = screen.width;
document.cookie = "width = " + width;
 let height = screen.height;
document.cookie = "height = " + height;
 // convert values to php variables
 
<?php
$width = "<script> document.write(width); </script>";

echo $width."<br/>";
var_dump($width);
die();

And here is a screenshot of the results

How do I transfer theseJavaScript variavles to php so I can insert them into a mysql DB table ?

You need to think about how the two languages work. Javascript is client side, PHP is server side.
This means everything PHP happens first, on the server, before anything goes to the client browser.
The Javascript will execute in the client browser after the data had been sent to it from the server.
PHP therefore can’t read what javascript is doing. It hasn’t happened yet, while PHP is working.
To get data from the client into your server database (via PHP) you would need javascript to make a further request to the server, sending the data along. This will require a further PHP script specifically to handle these requests.

insert standard “be careful how much user data you store in a database, collecting too much may put you in danger of GDPR” message.

As Sam said, PHP and Javascript operate in completely different spheres.

How do you get data from Javascript to PHP? The same way you get a text field to PHP.

[OffTopic]
It does beg the question of: Why do you even need this info, let alone want to store it?

