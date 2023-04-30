Problem converting javascript variable to php

Hello,
I want to get users screen width and height and save it in mysql DB.
I tried every way suggested in search results for " convert javascript variable to php variable"
Here is another attempt:";
echo $width.“
”;
var_dump($width);
die();
here is the code of last attempt:
<script>
let width = screen.width;
document.cookie = "width = " + width;
let height = screen.height;
document.cookie = "height = " + height;
// convert values to php variables
<?php echo "<script>document.write(width);</script>"?>
<?php echo "<script>document.write(height);</script>"?>
</script>
<?php
$width = $_COOKIE['width'];
echo $width."<br/>";
var_dump($width);
die();
Here is a screenshot of the result
Here is another try:
<script>
let width = screen.width;
document.cookie = "width = " + width;
let height = screen.height;
document.cookie = "height = " + height;
// convert values to php variables
<?php
$width = "<script> document.write(width); </script>";
echo $width."<br/>";
var_dump($width);
die();
And here is a screenshot of the results
How do I transfer theseJavaScript variavles to php so I can insert them into a mysql DB table ?