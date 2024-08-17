Problem appending element in foreach loop

Hi. I’m a learner and i have had this problem in my last few practices. Every time i create a new div in a loop in js and i append other elements inside the newly created div. I have problem appending the div to my container div. I tried 3 ways that i commented them. Please someone explain to me what i do wrong.
Here is my script :
const container = document.getElementById(“cont”)
const header = document.getElementById(“header”)
addEventListener(“load”, async event =>{
try{
const response = await fetch(“https://fakestoreapi.com/products”)
const products = await response.json()
products.forEach(product => {
const productCard = document.createElement(“div”)
productCard.classList.add(“productCard”)
productCard.setAttribute(“id”,
${product.id})
//?First way
// productCard.innerHTML = `
// <h2 class="title">${product.title}</h2>
// <p class="description">${product.description}</p>
// <p class="price">Price: $${product.price}</p>
// <img src="${product.image}" alt="${product.title}" width="450px" height="450px">
// <button class="btn">Add to Basket</button>
// `;
container.appendChild(productCard)
//?Second way
// const title = document.createElement("h2");
// title.classList.add("title")
// title.innerText = `Title: ${product.title}`;
// const description = document.createElement("p");
// description.classList.add("description")
// description.innerText = `Description: ${product.description}`;
// const price = document.createElement("p");
// price.classList.add("price")
// price.innerText = `Price: $${product.price}`;
// const image = document.createElement("img")
// image.src = product.image;
// image.alt = product.title;
// image.width = "450px";
// image.height = "450px";
// const button = document.createElement("button");
// button.classList.add("btn")
// button.innerText = "Add to Basket";
// productCard.appendChild(title)
// productCard.appendChild(description)
// productCard.appendChild(price)
// productCard.appendChild(image)
// container.appendChild(productCard)
});
//?third way
// products.forEach( product => {
// const productCard = document.getElementById(`${product.id}`)
// container.appendChild(productCard)
// });
}
catch(err){
console.error(err)
}
})