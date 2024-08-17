Problem appending element in foreach loop

Hi. I’m a learner and i have had this problem in my last few practices. Every time i create a new div in a loop in js and i append other elements inside the newly created div. I have problem appending the div to my container div. I tried 3 ways that i commented them. Please someone explain to me what i do wrong.

Here is my script :

const container = document.getElementById(“cont”)

const header = document.getElementById(“header”)

addEventListener(“load”, async event =>{

try{

const response = await fetch(“https://fakestoreapi.com/products”)

const products = await response.json()

products.forEach(product => {

const productCard = document.createElement(“div”)

productCard.classList.add(“productCard”)

productCard.setAttribute(“id”, ${product.id} )

//?First way

// productCard.innerHTML = ` // <h2 class="title">${product.title}</h2> // <p class="description">${product.description}</p> // <p class="price">Price: $${product.price}</p> // <img src="${product.image}" alt="${product.title}" width="450px" height="450px"> // <button class="btn">Add to Basket</button> // `;

container.appendChild(productCard)

//?Second way // const title = document.createElement("h2"); // title.classList.add("title") // title.innerText = `Title: ${product.title}`; // const description = document.createElement("p"); // description.classList.add("description") // description.innerText = `Description: ${product.description}`; // const price = document.createElement("p"); // price.classList.add("price") // price.innerText = `Price: $${product.price}`; // const image = document.createElement("img") // image.src = product.image; // image.alt = product.title; // image.width = "450px"; // image.height = "450px"; // const button = document.createElement("button"); // button.classList.add("btn") // button.innerText = "Add to Basket"; // productCard.appendChild(title) // productCard.appendChild(description) // productCard.appendChild(price) // productCard.appendChild(image) // container.appendChild(productCard) }); //?third way // products.forEach( product => { // const productCard = document.getElementById(`${product.id}`) // container.appendChild(productCard) // }); } catch(err){ console.error(err) }

})