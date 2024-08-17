Problem appending element in foreach loop

Hi. I’m a learner and i have had this problem in my last few practices. Every time i create a new div in a loop in js and i append other elements inside the newly created div. I have problem appending the div to my container div. I tried 3 ways that i commented them. Please someone explain to me what i do wrong.
Here is my script :
const container = document.getElementById(“cont”)
const header = document.getElementById(“header”)

addEventListener(“load”, async event =>{
try{
const response = await fetch(“https://fakestoreapi.com/products”)
const products = await response.json()
products.forEach(product => {
const productCard = document.createElement(“div”)
productCard.classList.add(“productCard”)
productCard.setAttribute(“id”,${product.id})
//?First way

        // productCard.innerHTML = `
        // <h2 class="title">${product.title}</h2>
        // <p class="description">${product.description}</p>
        // <p class="price">Price: $${product.price}</p>
        // <img src="${product.image}" alt="${product.title}" width="450px" height="450px">
        // <button class="btn">Add to Basket</button>
        // `;

container.appendChild(productCard)

        //?Second way

        // const title = document.createElement("h2");
        // title.classList.add("title")
        // title.innerText = `Title: ${product.title}`;
        // const description = document.createElement("p");
        // description.classList.add("description")
        // description.innerText = `Description: ${product.description}`;
        // const price = document.createElement("p");
        // price.classList.add("price")
        // price.innerText = `Price: $${product.price}`;
        // const image = document.createElement("img")
        // image.src = product.image;
        // image.alt = product.title;
        // image.width = "450px";
        // image.height = "450px";
        // const button = document.createElement("button");
        // button.classList.add("btn")
        // button.innerText = "Add to Basket";
        // productCard.appendChild(title)
        // productCard.appendChild(description)
        // productCard.appendChild(price)
        // productCard.appendChild(image)

        // container.appendChild(productCard)
    });

    //?third way

    // products.forEach( product => {
    //     const productCard = document.getElementById(`${product.id}`)
    //     container.appendChild(productCard)
    // });

}
catch(err){
    console.error(err)
}

})