HI from 22 ° cloudy York Uk

I need to understand please what type of entity (jpeg etc) the logo in the top left “Private Teachers” is in this website:

http://cluster7.website-staging.uk/english-teacher-david.co.uk/teachers.html

I want to brief a designer for a new logo to replace this but I just cant get a grip on what type of entity it is and also is the flag icon next to Private Teachers related?

For bonus points I’d love to know what CSS line is influencing this logo.

Thanks in advance,

David