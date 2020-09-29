Private $query = ""; --> syntax error, unexpected T_STRING, expecting T_OLD_FUNCTION

OP here, thank you for the replies.
@ahundiak I think that the error may be shown only under certain PHP version, but in other versions it works, that is why your IDE returned OK.
Somehow i see blank page now despite i added
error_reporting(‘E_ALL’);
to main functions.php file, database details file and enabled it in hosting account configuration. + the error log in hosting does not show up any error and no error_log file.
After changed PHP from 4.4 to 5.3 then it started showing the things correctly , no errors anywhere (does not mean these are not hidden i suppose)
all of those ampersands are definitely an indication of 4.x code. Should be easy enough to test:
// Replace
class SQL_Query {
private $query = "";
private $params = array();
// With
class SQL_Query {
var $query = "";
var $params = array();
under PHP 5.3 the change does not seem to have any effect on what i see on site and no errors in logs.
So no longer problem on my side after changing PHP version. But if anyone is curious what was the problem i can try other things under PHP 4.4.