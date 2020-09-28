Private $query = ""; --> syntax error, unexpected T_STRING, expecting T_OLD_FUNCTION

Hello dear developers, i am mere user and i want to ask you if you can please let me know what is wrong in the file backend/mysql.class.php

I am asking because the script i have uploaded to my hosting account says this:

Parse error : syntax error, unexpected T_STRING, expecting T_OLD_FUNCTION or T_FUNCTION or T_VAR or ‘}’ in /backend/mysql.class.php on line 23

Line 23 is: private $query = “”;

This is PHP 4.4.9. Script is claimed to require PHP 4.3+

Thank You