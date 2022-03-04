import React from "react"
export default function Card(props) {
return (
<div className="card">
<img src="https://wallpaper.dog/large/20419049.jpg" className="card--image" />
<img src="https://wallpaper.dog/large/10792272.jpg" className="card--image" />
<img src="https://wallpaperaccess.com/full/13672.jpg" className="card--image" />
<img src="https://pixelz.cc/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/carlsson-black-mercedes-benz-c25-super-gt-final-edition-uhd-4k-wallpaper.jpg" className="card--image" />
<img src="https://www.imtacar.com/dist/img/lazy.jpg?v=3.0" className="card--image" />
<img src="https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/vEJmQ/s1/bmw-i8-m-rendering.jpg" className="card--image" />
<div className="card--stats">
<img src="../images/star.png" className="card--star" />
<span>{props.rating}</span>
<span className="gray">({props.reviewCount}) • </span>
<span className="gray">{props.location}</span>
</div>
<p className="card--title">{props.title}</p>
<p className="card--price"><span className="bold">From ${props.price}</span> / person</p>
</div>
)
}
Printing pictures one after the other or in pairs when the screen size is reduced with media
Do you have a question @brkklnc11? What is your problem?