Printing confirmation message after redirect

PHP
Please house, i have spent hours on this without success.

I have a form that i did redirected to a query after submission, and i passed some variables to session so that i can echo it once we get to the confirmation page
It works and prints the confirmation message.

But then my problems is that even if the user did not submit any form and just typed site.com/?confirm

The old message stored in his session will be echoed again.
I want it to only echo once the form submit is the only way through which the confirm query was submitted.

Here is the code

$url = $_SERVER['SERVER_NAME'] . $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'] ;
$clean  = str_irreplace($_SERVER['QUERY_STRING'], '', $url);

if(REQUEST_METHOD === 'POST'){

$_session['message'] = ' Your firm has been submitted';

header("Location: $clean?confirmed");
}

if(isset($_GET['confirmed']){
$message = $_SESSION['message'];
}

if(!empty($message)){echo $message}

This shows the message once it redirect to confirmed query.
But how can i make it work only if submit have been posted.

I have tried using

else{
$_SERVER['message']  = '';
}

this was to clean up the session and make it blank so the once the user leaves the confirm page his session is emptied so no message is printed

  1. You dont need to use a session for this “style” ($_GET) of flash messages* (keyword here). Even without the session, using $_GET will always allow this behavior.
  2. You need to kill the script after header redirects or the rest of the code will still run.
  3. There is no Php function called str_irreplace. Is that a function you created?
  4. There is a “better” way to do Session based Flash Messages in OOP but I dont think you are there with this project.
Lol, Sorry for typos, is str_ireplace()

Just unset the message once you extract it:

$message = null;
if(isset($_SESSION['message']){
    $message = $_SESSION['message'];
    unset($_SESSION['message']);
}
@ahundiak thanks a million times, i so much appreciate.

If you do that block of code there is no point to ?confirmed on the redirect or the whole $message code. You would just echo the message and unset right after that.

if (REQUEST_METHOD === 'POST') {
    $_SESSION['message'] = ' Your firm has been submitted';
    header("Location: $clean");
    die;
}

if (isset($_SESSION['message'])) {
    echo $_SESSION['message'];
    unset($_SESSION['message']);
}