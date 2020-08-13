Printing confirmation message after redirect

Please house, i have spent hours on this without success.

I have a form that i did redirected to a query after submission, and i passed some variables to session so that i can echo it once we get to the confirmation page

It works and prints the confirmation message.

But then my problems is that even if the user did not submit any form and just typed site.com/?confirm

The old message stored in his session will be echoed again.

I want it to only echo once the form submit is the only way through which the confirm query was submitted.

Here is the code

$url = $_SERVER['SERVER_NAME'] . $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'] ; $clean = str_irreplace($_SERVER['QUERY_STRING'], '', $url); if(REQUEST_METHOD === 'POST'){ $_session['message'] = ' Your firm has been submitted'; header("Location: $clean?confirmed"); } if(isset($_GET['confirmed']){ $message = $_SESSION['message']; } if(!empty($message)){echo $message}

This shows the message once it redirect to confirmed query.

But how can i make it work only if submit have been posted.