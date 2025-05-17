Printing Character and same number for 8 iterations approach

I’m trying to print something like this:

Letters : A - H for 24 times

Number pattern I wanted to print is as shown below. Basically, 1 will be printed next to A & H for first 8 iterations, then 2 will be used, then 3 so on and so forth.

"A1" "B1" "C1" "D1" "E1" "F1" "G1" "H1" "A2" "B2" "C2" "D2" "E2" "F2" "G2" "H2" "A3" "B3" "C3" "D3" "E3" "F3" "G3" "H3"

Question #1:

Is the logic I’ve used in this JSFiddle good enough to handle this? Currently this is only handling loop values till 24 but I’m going to expand the same pattern up to 96 numbers and plan to follow same pattern.

for( i = 0 ; i < 24 ; i++){ for (j = i ; j < 8 ; j++){ var k = 1; } for (j = 8 ; j < 16 ; j++){ var p = 2; } for (j = 16 ; j < 24 ; j++){ var q = 3; } var number = 65 + (i%8) var characterVal = String.fromCharCode(number) if(i < 8){ console.log(characterVal+k); } else if( i >= 8 && i < 16){ console.log(characterVal+p); } else if( i >= 16 && i < 24){ console.log(characterVal+q); } }

Question #2:

Just like I have a simple sequence of alphabets in above scenario from A-H which I was able to generate using the logic var number = 65 + (i%8) . Is there a logic I could use to generate the following pattern of alphabets for first 24 values?