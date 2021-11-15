Printing array list with quotes

I have the following JS Fiddle : https://jsfiddle.net/walker123/f5aktcnm/2/

Code Below:

var list = []; var startYear = 2010; // returns the year (four digits) var currentTime = new Date() var currentYear = currentTime.getFullYear(); console.log(startYear); console.log(currentYear); for (var i = startYear; i <= currentYear; i++) { list.push(i); } console.log("Printing List array"); console.log(list);

It prints the list array like the following:

[2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021]

However, I am looking for something like this:

`[‘2010’, ‘2011’, ‘2012’ ,‘2013’,‘2014’,‘2015’, ‘2016’,‘2017’,‘2018’,‘2019’,‘2020’,‘2021’];

How can I have quotes for each values? I tried .toString() method but that adds double quotes only at the start and end