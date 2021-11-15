Printing array list with quotes

I have the following JS Fiddle : https://jsfiddle.net/walker123/f5aktcnm/2/
Code Below:
var list = [];
var startYear = 2010;
// returns the year (four digits)
var currentTime = new Date()
var currentYear = currentTime.getFullYear();
console.log(startYear);
console.log(currentYear);
for (var i = startYear; i <= currentYear; i++) {
list.push(i);
}
console.log("Printing List array");
console.log(list);
It prints the list array like the following:
[2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021]
However, I am looking for something like this:
`[‘2010’, ‘2011’, ‘2012’ ,‘2013’,‘2014’,‘2015’, ‘2016’,‘2017’,‘2018’,‘2019’,‘2020’,‘2021’];
How can I have quotes for each values? I tried .toString() method but that adds double quotes only at the start and end