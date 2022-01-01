Print layout with page columns breaks images

Hi - I’d really appreciate some help. I understand that implementation of @print css in browsers is imperfect, but I’m trying to style some documents for print and I’m keen to know whether what I’m aiming for is even possible.

Please see an example page at https://www.taxonomyaustralia.org.au/_functions/ajtview/61018bd8-e7a5-43fd-a950-f05bfb5e7802.

This works fine for me on screen. But when I try to print (from Chrome) the images are broken by page-breaks (the @media print {#bodycontent {column-count: 2; column-gap: 40px; column-break-inside: avoid;}} css is ignored).

If I remove the columns so the text is displayed fully across page, the images don’t break.

Is there a way to structure the css so I can have columns and images that don’t break?

Thanks - Kevin