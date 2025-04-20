Print CSS Not Working Correctly

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. 'm trying to develop a very simple webpage that can also be used to print handouts. A sample page is located at https://kidsmedicalcare.com:43443/home/hours. The page displays correctly (at least how I would expect) however, when the page is printed or saved as a pdf, the header text shrinks dramatically to the point of being almost unreadable on a printed document. I have no idea why this is happening or how to fix it. Any help would be appreciated.