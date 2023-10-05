Print and submit data in database with one button of the form

I have a form in html/php which is currently submitting data into database successfully. But I want to knew is there anyway that when I click on submit button, it should also print few section of the form as well as submit data in database table.
below is my form code. I also dont want to print complete form, Just sections of the forms.
<div class="container ">
<div class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-heading" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"><h4>Patient Bill</h4></div>
<div class="panel-body">
<form method="POST" action="invoice.php" target="_blank" onsubmit="return redirectToHomePage();">
<div class="card-body">
</div>
<div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>MR No:</label> <input type="text" name= "mrno" id= "mrno" value="<?php echo $mrno; ?>" class="form-control" Required>
</div> </div>
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Name:</label> <input type="text" name= "name1" id= "name1" value="<?php echo $name1; echo ' '; echo $rel2; ?>" class="form-control" Required>
</div> </div>
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Age :</label> <input type="text" name= "age1" id= "age1" value="<?php echo $age1; ?>" class="form-control">
</div> </div></div>
<div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Gender:</label> <input type="text" name="gender1" id='gender1' value="<?php echo $gender1; ?>" class="form-control">
</div> </div>
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Mobile:</label> <input type="text" name= "mobno" id= "mobno" value="<?php echo $mobno; ?>" class="form-control" Required>
</div> </div>
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Bill No:</label> <input type="text" name= "bilno" id= "bilno" class="form-control" value="<?php echo $number; ?>" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
</div> </div></div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Bill Date:</label> <input type="date" value = "<?php echo date("Y-m-d"); ?>" name= "bildate" id= "bildate" class="form-control" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
</div> </div></div>
<table class="table table-bordered">
<thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
<tr>
<th width="15%"><center>Type</th>
<th width="15%"><center>Service</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Machine</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Consultant</th>
<th width="5%"><center>Qty</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Rate</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Discount</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Total</th>
<th width="15%"><center>Technition</th>
<th width="20%"><center>Remarks</th>
<th width="5%"></th>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button>
</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody id="TBody">
<tr id="TRow" class="d-none">
<td><Select class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id = "country" required>
<option value=""> Select Type</option>
<?php
include('db1.php');
$query = "select * from country";
// $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr);
$result = $con->query($query);
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
?>
<option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option>
<?php
}
} ?> </select> </td>
<td><Select class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" id = "state" required>
<option value="">select Service</option></select></td>
<td><Select class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" id = "city" required onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))" >
<option value="">Select Machine</option></select></td>
<td><Select class="form-control text-end" name="docname[]" id="iii" required onfocus="Calc(this);">
<option value="">Select Consult</option>
<?php
include('db.php');
$sql = mysqli_query($con,"SELECT * FROM consultant");
while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($sql))
{
echo '<option value="'.$row['consultant_name'].'">'.$row['consultant_name'].'</option>';
} ?> </select></td>
<td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" onfocus="Calc(this);"></td>
<td><input type="text" class="price form-control text-end" name="price1[]" id="ddd" onfocus="Calc(this);" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"></td>
<td><input type="text" class="discunt form-control text-end" name="discunt[]" id="eee" onchange="Calc(this);"></td>
<td><input type="text" class="tot4 form-control text-end" name="tot4[]" id="fff" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"></td>
<td><Select class="form-control text-end" name="tech1[]" id="ggg" Required onfocus="Calc(this);">
<option value="">Select Technition</option>
<?php
include('db.php');
$sql = mysqli_query($con,"SELECT * FROM tech1");
while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($sql))
{
echo '<option value="'.$row['techname'].'">'.$row['techname'].'</option>';
} ?>
</select></td>
<td><input type="text" class="form-control text-end" name="remarks3[]" id="zzz" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz1 form-control text-end" name="zzz1[]" id="zzz1" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz2 form-control text-end" name="zzz2[]" id="zzz2" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz3 form-control text-end" name="zzz3[]" id="zzz3" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz4 form-control text-end" name="zzz4[]" id="zzz4" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz5 form-control text-end" name="zzz5[]" id="zzz5" ></td>
<td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td>
</tr> </tbody> </table>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Total Bill:</label> <input type="text" name= "totbil" id= "totbil" class="form-control" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
</div> </div>
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Advance Received:</label> <input type="text" name= "adv11" id= "adv11" value = "0" class="form-control" onchange="GetTotal()" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
</div> </div>
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Net Payable:</label> <input type="text" name= "netpayable1" id= "netpayable1" class="form-control" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
</div> </div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Total Amount Received:</label> <input type="text" name= "payrecved" id= "payrecved" class="form-control" Required>
</div> </div>
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Balance:</label> <input type="text" name= "netpay1" id= "netpay1" class="form-control" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
</div> </div>
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Operator:</label><input type="text" name="abc" id="abc" readonly class="form-control" value = "<?php echo htmlspecialchars($_SESSION["username"]); ?>" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;" >
</div> </div> </div>
<div class="row"><div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"><label></div></div>
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"><label></div></div><div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"><center>
<input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit" class="btn btn-success submit_btn invoice-save-btm">
</form>
here is invoice.php which handle database
<?php
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST' && isset($_POST['submit']))
{
// getting all values from the HTML form
$mrno = $_POST['mrno'];
$name1 = $_POST['name1'];
$age1 = $_POST['age1'];
$mobno = $_POST['mobno'];
$gender1 = $_POST['gender1'];
$bilno = $_POST['bilno'];
$bildate = $_POST['bildate'];
$totbil = $_POST['totbil'];
$adv11 = $_POST['adv11'];
$netpayable1 = $_POST['netpayable1'];
$payrecved = $_POST['payrecved'];
$netpay1 = $_POST['netpay1'];
$abc = $_POST['abc'];
$country = $_POST['country'];
$state = $_POST['state'];
$city = $_POST['city'];
$docname= $_POST['docname'];
$qty = $_POST['qty'];
$price1 = $_POST['price1'];
$discunt = $_POST['discunt'];
$tot4= $_POST['tot4'];
$tech1 = $_POST['tech1'];
$remarks3 = $_POST['remarks3'];
$zzz1 = $_POST['zzz1'];
$zzz2 = $_POST['zzz2'];
$zzz3 = $_POST['zzz3'];
$zzz4 = $_POST['zzz4'];
$zzz5= $_POST['zzz5'];
}
// database details
$host = "localhost";
$username = "thehospi_root";
$password = "u1m1a1r1";
$dbname = "thehospi_hmis2";
// creating a connection
$con = mysqli_connect($host, $username, $password, $dbname);
// to ensure that the connection is made
if (!$con)
{
die("Connection failed!" . mysqli_connect_error());
}
// using sql to create a data entry query
$sqlInsert = "INSERT INTO iap3 (mrno, name1, age1, mobno, gender1, bilno, bildate, totbil, adv11, netpayable1, payrecved, netpay1, uname1)
VALUES ('$mrno', '$name1', '$age1', '$mobno', '$gender1', '$bilno', '$bildate', '$totbil', '$adv11', '$netpayable1', '$payrecved', '$netpay1', '$abc')";
$rs = mysqli_query($con, $sqlInsert);
$last_id = mysqli_insert_id($con);
for ($i = 0; $i < count($city); $i++) {
$sqlInsertItem = "
INSERT INTO iap4 (pid, country, state, city, docname, qty, price1, discunt, tot4, tech1, remarks3, zzz1, zzz2, zzz3, zzz4, zzz5)
VALUES (' $last_id', '$country[$i]', '$state[$i]', '$city[$i]', '$docname[$i]', '$qty[$i]', '$price1[$i]', '$discunt[$i]', '$tot4[$i]', '$tech1[$i]', '$remarks3[$i]', '$zzz1[$i]', '$zzz2[$i]', '$zzz3[$i]', '$zzz4[$i]', '$zzz5[$i]')";
$rs1 = mysqli_query($con, $sqlInsertItem);
}
// close connection
mysqli_close($con);
?>