Print and submit data in database with one button of the form

I have a form in html/php which is currently submitting data into database successfully. But I want to knew is there anyway that when I click on submit button, it should also print few section of the form as well as submit data in database table.

below is my form code. I also dont want to print complete form, Just sections of the forms.

<div class="container "> <div class="panel panel-default"> <div class="panel-heading" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"><h4>Patient Bill</h4></div> <div class="panel-body"> <form method="POST" action="invoice.php" target="_blank" onsubmit="return redirectToHomePage();"> <div class="card-body"> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>MR No:</label> <input type="text" name= "mrno" id= "mrno" value="<?php echo $mrno; ?>" class="form-control" Required> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Name:</label> <input type="text" name= "name1" id= "name1" value="<?php echo $name1; echo ' '; echo $rel2; ?>" class="form-control" Required> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Age :</label> <input type="text" name= "age1" id= "age1" value="<?php echo $age1; ?>" class="form-control"> </div> </div></div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Gender:</label> <input type="text" name="gender1" id='gender1' value="<?php echo $gender1; ?>" class="form-control"> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Mobile:</label> <input type="text" name= "mobno" id= "mobno" value="<?php echo $mobno; ?>" class="form-control" Required> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Bill No:</label> <input type="text" name= "bilno" id= "bilno" class="form-control" value="<?php echo $number; ?>" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> </div> </div></div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Bill Date:</label> <input type="date" value = "<?php echo date("Y-m-d"); ?>" name= "bildate" id= "bildate" class="form-control" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> </div> </div></div> <table class="table table-bordered"> <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> <tr> <th width="15%"><center>Type</th> <th width="15%"><center>Service</th> <th width="10%"><center>Machine</th> <th width="10%"><center>Consultant</th> <th width="5%"><center>Qty</th> <th width="10%"><center>Rate</th> <th width="10%"><center>Discount</th> <th width="10%"><center>Total</th> <th width="15%"><center>Technition</th> <th width="20%"><center>Remarks</th> <th width="5%"></th> <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button> </th> </tr> </thead> <tbody id="TBody"> <tr id="TRow" class="d-none"> <td><Select class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id = "country" required> <option value=""> Select Type</option> <?php include('db1.php'); $query = "select * from country"; // $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr); $result = $con->query($query); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { ?> <option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option> <?php } } ?> </select> </td> <td><Select class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" id = "state" required> <option value="">select Service</option></select></td> <td><Select class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" id = "city" required onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))" > <option value="">Select Machine</option></select></td> <td><Select class="form-control text-end" name="docname[]" id="iii" required onfocus="Calc(this);"> <option value="">Select Consult</option> <?php include('db.php'); $sql = mysqli_query($con,"SELECT * FROM consultant"); while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($sql)) { echo '<option value="'.$row['consultant_name'].'">'.$row['consultant_name'].'</option>'; } ?> </select></td> <td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" onfocus="Calc(this);"></td> <td><input type="text" class="price form-control text-end" name="price1[]" id="ddd" onfocus="Calc(this);" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"></td> <td><input type="text" class="discunt form-control text-end" name="discunt[]" id="eee" onchange="Calc(this);"></td> <td><input type="text" class="tot4 form-control text-end" name="tot4[]" id="fff" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"></td> <td><Select class="form-control text-end" name="tech1[]" id="ggg" Required onfocus="Calc(this);"> <option value="">Select Technition</option> <?php include('db.php'); $sql = mysqli_query($con,"SELECT * FROM tech1"); while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($sql)) { echo '<option value="'.$row['techname'].'">'.$row['techname'].'</option>'; } ?> </select></td> <td><input type="text" class="form-control text-end" name="remarks3[]" id="zzz" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz1 form-control text-end" name="zzz1[]" id="zzz1" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz2 form-control text-end" name="zzz2[]" id="zzz2" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz3 form-control text-end" name="zzz3[]" id="zzz3" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz4 form-control text-end" name="zzz4[]" id="zzz4" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz5 form-control text-end" name="zzz5[]" id="zzz5" ></td> <td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Total Bill:</label> <input type="text" name= "totbil" id= "totbil" class="form-control" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Advance Received:</label> <input type="text" name= "adv11" id= "adv11" value = "0" class="form-control" onchange="GetTotal()" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Net Payable:</label> <input type="text" name= "netpayable1" id= "netpayable1" class="form-control" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Total Amount Received:</label> <input type="text" name= "payrecved" id= "payrecved" class="form-control" Required> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Balance:</label> <input type="text" name= "netpay1" id= "netpay1" class="form-control" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Operator:</label><input type="text" name="abc" id="abc" readonly class="form-control" value = "<?php echo htmlspecialchars($_SESSION["username"]); ?>" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;" > </div> </div> </div> <div class="row"><div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"><label></div></div> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"><label></div></div><div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"><center> <input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit" class="btn btn-success submit_btn invoice-save-btm"> </form>

here is invoice.php which handle database