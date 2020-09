In my child theme I have top navigation and custom navigation (archive menu). When I add new page to archive menu, same page gets added to top nav. In the admin top nav doesn’t show new page though,however, in the browser there’s new page showing in top nav.

I unchecked ‘Automatically add new top-level pages to this menu’ in my top nav but it didn’t help

Question: Is there a way to stop new page added to top nav and only have new page added to my archive nav.