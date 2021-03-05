Price Range class

<h1>Price Range Test</h1>
The purpose of this class is to create dynamic price ranges (minimum and maximum value ranges)
according to the grouping of prices passed through an array.
The return of the class is a list of intervals (minimum / maximum) with the
amount of items that are within each range.
<?php
$array = array(10, 50, 50, 520, 140, 551, 199, 601, 601, 650, 681, 350, 250, 851, 871, 871, 900, 990, 999, 1001, 1130, 1149, 351, 1300, 4460);
?>
The array of prices contains:
<?php
foreach($array as $item)
{
echo $item . ', ';
}
?>
The result is:
<?php
$t = new PriceRange($array);
echo $t->show();
?>
<?php
class PriceRange {
//Based on code by Emrah Toy
private $prices;
private $lastElement;
private $highestPrice;
private $minimumPrice;
private $maxPRoductInRange;
private $rangeChart;
private $chart;
function __construct($array_of_prices) {
$this->prices = $array_of_prices;
$this->lastElement= end($this->prices);
$this->highestPrice = round($this->lastElement, -2);
$this->minimumPrice = $this->prices[0];
$this->maxPRoductInRange = 5;
$this->rangeChart = array();
$this->chart = array();
$this->calculateRange();
}
private function calculateRange() {
$this->makeRange($this->minimumPrice,$this->highestPrice);
$count = count($this->rangeChart);
for($a = 0; $a < $count; $a++) {
if(isset($this->rangeChart[$a + 1])) {
$min = $this->rangeChart[$a];
$max = $this->rangeChart[$a + 1];
$result = $this->countItems($min,$max);
if($result[0] > $this->maxPRoductInRange) {
$this->makeRange($min,$max);
$this->calculateRange();
}
}
}
}
private function makeRange($min=0,$max) {
$middleOfRange=($max+$min)/2;
$this->rangeChart[]=$min;
$this->rangeChart[]=$middleOfRange;
$this->rangeChart[]=$max;
$this->rangeChart = array_unique($this->rangeChart);
sort($this->rangeChart, SORT_NUMERIC );
}
private function countItems($min,$max) {
$count=0;
$rest=0;
foreach($this->prices as $price) {
if($price >= $min && $price < $max) {
$count++;
}
else {
$rest++;
}
}
$this->chart[$min] = $count;
return array($count,$rest);
}
function show() {
$minPrices = array_keys($this->chart);
$count = count($minPrices);
$line = '';
for($a = 0; $a < $count; $a++) {
$line .= '<br>';
$line .= $minPrices[$a];
$line .= isset($minPrices[$a+1]) ? ' - ' . $minPrices[$a+1] : '+';
$line .= '('. $this->chart[$minPrices[$a]] .')';
}
return $line;
}
}
?>
I was browsing the dlass given above. I am less stuck with classes terminology, but more confused with general logic.
Since functions declared are intertwined. I get stcuked in understanding of two functions to finally understand the whole class logic:
#1
private function calculateRange() {
$this->makeRange($this->minimumPrice,$this->highestPrice);
$count = count($this->rangeChart);
for($a = 0; $a < $count; $a++) {
if(isset($this->rangeChart[$a + 1])) {
$min = $this->rangeChart[$a];
$max = $this->rangeChart[$a + 1];
$result = $this->countItems($min,$max);
if($result[0] > $this->maxPRoductInRange) {
$this->makeRange($min,$max);
$this->calculateRange();
}
}
}
}
and this one →
function show() {
$minPrices = array_keys($this->chart);
$count = count($minPrices);
$line = '';
for($a = 0; $a < $count; $a++) {
$line .= '<br>';
$line .= $minPrices[$a];
$line .= isset($minPrices[$a+1]) ? ' - ' . $minPrices[$a+1] : '+';
$line .= '('. $this->chart[$minPrices[$a]] .')';
}
return $line;
}