Price Range class

Well lets start first with show() . Here we see that it is fetching the keys from an array. This array is in $this->chart . It is then simply using a count of those keys to determine how many minimum prices it is going to show. It is building up a single line to display for each minimum price. That is all it is doing.

Now calculateRange() is doing a bit more and to help us understand what it is doing, it makes a bit more sense to look at the makeRange() method. We see in that method that it is building an array consisting of a minimum, middle of the range and max value. Then it is finding the unique values of that array and sorting it. Meaning by the time this method is done, $this->rangeChart is going to consist of a sorted set of unique values. makeRange() can be called on multiple times so $this->rangeChart will most likely contain many values (in other words rangeChart isn’t cleared each time makeRange is called).

So now back to calculateRange() . Once the range of values are made ( $this->rangeChart is created based on the minimumPrice and highestPrice), we are going to start looping through them. That is why you see it starting to count on $this->rangeChart . As we loop through this range of values we are taking two consecutive values (one being min and one being max) and counting items in another list called $this->prices (which is the list of prices we gave the class at the very beginning). If the number of items it finds is greater than 5 (because that is what we set as the maxPRoductInRange) then it is going to create a new range based on that min and max and recalculate. Think of this as “zeroing in” on a subset of values.

For instance… lets assume you have a list of prices… [1.00, 1.10, 1.30, 1.40, 2.00, 5.49, 6.45, 8.99, 9.00, 10.00]. Minimum price will be 1.00, highest is 10.00. calculateRange is going to first make a range based on (10.00 + 1.00) / 2 = 5.50 . MakeRange will now set rangeChart to be [1.00, 5.50, 10.00]. With me so far? I hope so. Since these values are unique and sorted already, makeRange is done. Back to calculateRange.

We count this new rangeChart. In our case that is 3. We then start looping through rangeChart. Min gets set to 1.00, max gets set to 5.50 and we count the number of prices in the price list from earlier that are in between 1.00 and 5.50. That would be values [1.00, 1.10, 1.30, 1.40, 2.00, 5.49] right? Meaning the count is 6. 6 > 5, so it goes into making a new range between 1.00 and 5.50 instead of 1.00 and 10.00 we had originally.

Once it makes the new range, it again recalculates by calling calculateRange and this time the number of prices from the prices list is not going to be more than 5.

Now as we counted our items, we stored the counts in an array called $this->chart . So when we are all done counting our ranges, we can call $this->show() to show our counts.

The one thing I will say about all this is one simple idea about commenting. This scenario is the very reason we comment. You can look at this code and while the naming of things are not horrible (could be better in places) it is doing many different things and relying on certain values being set before other operations can be done. A few cleverly placed and descriptive comments could save a ton of confusion. I am mentioning this to all those people who say we should not comment things and that code should be “purely self describing”. Make sure to comment, comment in moderation and comment when it makes sense to describe what is truly going on. Make comments count!