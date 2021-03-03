Price Range class

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: The return of the class

Generally, I dont think of classes as having a return; functions OF the class have returns, not the class itself. show has a return.

The two functions you have listed do not interacting with one another.

So, I shall handle each independently;

The Constructor.

The constructor defines some initial values that will be important for discussing the activities of the functions; that is to say, we can assume some preexisting values at the start of the function calls:

prices contains a copy of the array that was used to construct the object.

lastElement holds the value of the last item in the prices array.

highestPrice is the value of lastElement, rounded to the nearest hundred.

minimumPrice is the value of the first element in the prices array.

(An important note here: this constructor DOES NOT SORT THE ARRAY. Meaning that highestPrice and minimumPrice may be completely incorrect descriptors. The constructor assumes that the incoming array is sorted from lowest to highest already. A very bad assumption.)

maxPRoductInRange is arbitrarily defined to be 5.

rangeChart and chart are empty arrays.

Immediately upon construction, calculateRange.

calculateRange

the calculateRange function defines the rangeChart (see makeRange, below).

It then walks the rangeChart, and does the following:

If the element of the rangechart is not the last element, countItems from the current value to the next value in the rangeChart this returns an Array.

If the first element of that result is greater than 5, change the rangeChart to use the current value and the next value as its boundaries, and call this function again.

Note: As this is a recursive call on itself within a loop of itself, as soon as one iteration of the recursion fails the if check, the recursion loop collapses and the function returns null.

Effect: Assuming that the rangeChart contains 3 items to start with (see makeRange), the rangeChart gets reset to the smallest range such that the result of countItems is less than or equal to 5. Why? I dunno.

makeRange

makeRange simply takes the two parameters it is given (or if it is given exactly 1 parameter, it will go from 0 to that value), defines an array that contains the minimum value, the maximum value, and the mathematical average of those two values. If those two values are the same, it will return exactly 1 value in the array;

makeRange(0,1) returns [0,0.5,1], as would makeRange(1,0)

makeRange(0,0) returns [0].

(Note: Because these calculations are not rounded in any form, it will never return 2 elements, always either 3 or 1. This code could be made more efficient.)

countItems

countItems takes two parameters, and finds the number of elements in prices that are in the range [min,max) .

it sets the value of chart[$min] to the number of items found. And then returns the two numbers as an array as well. Because reasons.

show

Show is not called by the constructor; it is an active function.

It does a foreach and tries to… express… the minimum values passed to the countItems function as a range. And then also echo it in parenthesis.

Why? No idea. Does it make any logical sense? No. Does it do what its designed to do efficiently? No.

The class is… frankly poorly designed, not well logic’ed, and doesn’t appear to serve any mathematical process i’m aware of.