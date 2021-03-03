Price Range class

<h1>Price Range Test</h1> <p> The purpose of this class is to create dynamic price ranges (minimum and maximum value ranges) according to the grouping of prices passed through an array. </p> <p> The return of the class is a list of intervals (minimum / maximum) with the amount of items that are within each range. </p> <?php $array = array(10, 50, 50, 520, 140, 551, 199, 601, 601, 650, 681, 350, 250, 851, 871, 871, 900, 990, 999, 1001, 1130, 1149, 351, 1300, 4460); ?> <p> The array of prices contains: <?php foreach($array as $item) { echo $item . ', '; } ?> </p> <p> The result is: <?php $t = new PriceRange($array); echo $t->show(); ?> </p> <?php class PriceRange { //Based on code by Emrah Toy private $prices; private $lastElement; private $highestPrice; private $minimumPrice; private $maxPRoductInRange; private $rangeChart; private $chart; function __construct($array_of_prices) { $this->prices = $array_of_prices; $this->lastElement= end($this->prices); $this->highestPrice = round($this->lastElement, -2); $this->minimumPrice = $this->prices[0]; $this->maxPRoductInRange = 5; $this->rangeChart = array(); $this->chart = array(); $this->calculateRange(); } private function calculateRange() { $this->makeRange($this->minimumPrice,$this->highestPrice); $count = count($this->rangeChart); for($a = 0; $a < $count; $a++) { if(isset($this->rangeChart[$a + 1])) { $min = $this->rangeChart[$a]; $max = $this->rangeChart[$a + 1]; $result = $this->countItems($min,$max); if($result[0] > $this->maxPRoductInRange) { $this->makeRange($min,$max); $this->calculateRange(); } } } } private function makeRange($min=0,$max) { $middleOfRange=($max+$min)/2; $this->rangeChart[]=$min; $this->rangeChart[]=$middleOfRange; $this->rangeChart[]=$max; $this->rangeChart = array_unique($this->rangeChart); sort($this->rangeChart, SORT_NUMERIC ); } private function countItems($min,$max) { $count=0; $rest=0; foreach($this->prices as $price) { if($price >= $min && $price < $max) { $count++; } else { $rest++; } } $this->chart[$min] = $count; return array($count,$rest); } function show() { $minPrices = array_keys($this->chart); $count = count($minPrices); $line = ''; for($a = 0; $a < $count; $a++) { $line .= '<br>'; $line .= $minPrices[$a]; $line .= isset($minPrices[$a+1]) ? ' - ' . $minPrices[$a+1] : '+'; $line .= '('. $this->chart[$minPrices[$a]] .')'; } return $line; } } ?>

I was browsing the dlass given above. I am less stuck with classes terminology, but more confused with general logic.

Since functions declared are intertwined. I get stcuked in understanding of two functions to finally understand the whole class logic:

#1

private function calculateRange() { $this->makeRange($this->minimumPrice,$this->highestPrice); $count = count($this->rangeChart); for($a = 0; $a < $count; $a++) { if(isset($this->rangeChart[$a + 1])) { $min = $this->rangeChart[$a]; $max = $this->rangeChart[$a + 1]; $result = $this->countItems($min,$max); if($result[0] > $this->maxPRoductInRange) { $this->makeRange($min,$max); $this->calculateRange(); } } } }

and this one →