Preventing YouTube From Autoplaying Behind Container

Let’s work through troubleshooting it.

The version at https://jsfiddle.net/mfwdvLu1 works, but none of the later versions work. We can compare the original with the /3 version by using diffchecker to compare two sets of code. That will help me to learn about the changes that were made.

The HTML is unchanged, the CSS is unchanged, so it’s only the JS where changes have occurred.

There are some formatting differences between the two sets of code, so I use the tidy button on both sets of code to remove those formatting differences.

That leaves us with the only two places where changes have occurred, is in the show function and in the coverClickHandler function.

Reset /3 back to original code and investigate

First I’ll update the /3 version of the code to be the same as the original working code, and make changes to it in the direction of the /3 code, but do it more slowly and test each time that things still work.

After resetting the /3 code back to the original, running that code results in the video working. That’s a good start.

Next, I move the curtain code down below the show() function call. Testing shows that the video still works.

function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); // document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide"); } ... show(thewrap); document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");

Then I separate the curtain out to a local variable and test the video:

// document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide"); const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain"); curtain.classList.add("slide");

Then I move the related variables closer to each other and test the video:

function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; // const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container"); hide(cover); const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container"); show(thewrap);

Then I remove the thewrap code and test the video:

function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; hide(cover); // const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container"); // show(thewrap);

Testing the video shows that it doesn’t work.

We now have solid evidence about the one simple thing that caused it to stop working.