Preventing YouTube From Autoplaying Behind Container

On Code 1 that uses 1 ClickHandler, YouTube starts playing right away before it is clicked.

On Code 2 that uses 2 ClickHandlers, YouTube doesn’t start playing before it is clicked.

How do I fix the code where YouTube starts playing right away, before it is clicked?

Should Code 1 that uses only 1 ClickHandler, should it be using 2 instead?

Would that fix the issue here?

(Code 1) uses 1 ClickHandler

YouTube Autoplays before it is clicked

Click “Run”

or, YouTube starts after opening the link.

code: https://jsitor.com/88Ub5j2ZjO

(function iife() { "use strict"; function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); document.querySelector(".container1").classList.add('slide'); } function hide(el) { el.classList.add("hide"); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container"); hide(cover); show(thewrap); } const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }()); const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { "use strict"; function onPlayerReady(event) { const player = event.target; player.setVolume(100); // percent } let hasShuffled = false; function onPlayerStateChange(event) { const player = event.target; const shufflePlaylist = true; if (!hasShuffled) { player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist); player.playVideoAt(0); hasShuffled = true; } } function addVideo(video) { const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"; new YT.Player(video, { width: 640, height: 360, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", playerVars: { autoplay: 1, controls: 1, loop:1, rel: 0, iv_load_policy: 3, cc_load_policy: 0, fs: 0, disablekb: 1, playlist }, events: { "onReady": onPlayerReady, "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange } }); } function init(opts) { load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function() { YT.ready(function() { addVideo(opts.video); }); }); } return { init }; }()); videoPlayer.init({ video: document.querySelector(".video") });

(Code 2) uses 2 ClickHandlers.

YouTube Does Not Autoplay before it is clicked

Which is how it should work.

code: https://jsitor.com/8OeEw1Xoj