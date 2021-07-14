Preventing YouTube From Autoplaying Behind Container

We want to have both an init and a show method, that can be called separately. That way, the init will assign the click handler, and the show will show the video. That means having something like player.init() and player.show()

With that in mind, we can start by renaming the iife code to be assigned to player.

// (function iife() { const player = (function() {

The show and initPlayer functions can be combined, so that it’s only the show function that’s used to show the video.

// function show(el) { function show(wrapper) { // el.classList.remove("hide"); wrapper.classList.remove("hide"); // } // // function initPlayer(wrapper) { videoPlayer.init({ video: wrapper.querySelector(".video") }); } ... show(wrapper); // initPlayer(wrapper);

And for the init part, we can move the addEventListener part into an init function.

function init() { const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }

We can now return both show and init from the player, and both of them are available for us to use, depending on which is more suitable.

const player = (function() { ... return { show, init }; }()); player.init();

To get the show part working, we need the cover to be more accessible. That means moving the wrapper up to the top of the player function, so that it’s easily available everywhere inside of the player.

const player = (function() { "use strict"; const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket"); ... function init() { // const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }

In the show function we can now get the wrapper from the cover:

// function show(wrapper) { function show() { const wrapper = cover.parentElement; ... } function coverClickHandler(evt) { // const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement; // show(wrapper); show(); }

The click handler function is now so simple, that it can be completely removed:

// function coverClickHandler(evt) { // show(); // } function init() { // cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); cover.addEventListener("click", show); }

That gives us the final player code:

const player = (function() { "use strict"; const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket"); function show() { const wrapper = cover.parentElement; wrapper.classList.remove("hide"); videoPlayer.init({ video: wrapper.querySelector(".video") }); } function init() { cover.addEventListener("click", show); } return { show, init }; }());

which can be run as player.init(), or player.show(), and the functions can be given as player.init and player.show.

With https://jsfiddle.net/hmueokar/ using the updated code, we just use player.init() right at the end, which can be seen in code at https://jsfiddle.net/mhxv0waf/

With https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/ using the updated code, player.show is used for the covers openHandler function, which can be seen in the code at https://jsfiddle.net/b3tj168q/