Preventing YouTube From Autoplaying Behind Container

Thank you, appreciated.
Is it worth working through some slight adjustments to the showPlayer code so that it works both when doing the addEventListener stuff and when the curtains are used?
Yes. What could be improved?
What changes would you make to this one?
code: https://jsfiddle.net/hmueokar/
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
hide(cover);
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
function addVideo(video) {
const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 640,
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
loop: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
playlist
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
});
}
function init(opts) {
load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
YT.ready(function () {
addVideo(opts.video);
});
});
}
return {
init
};
}());
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
We want to have both an init and a show method, that can be called separately. That way, the init will assign the click handler, and the show will show the video. That means having something like player.init() and player.show()
With that in mind, we can start by renaming the iife code to be assigned to player.
// (function iife() {
const player = (function() {
The show and initPlayer functions can be combined, so that it’s only the show function that’s used to show the video.
// function show(el) {
function show(wrapper) {
// el.classList.remove("hide");
wrapper.classList.remove("hide");
// }
//
// function initPlayer(wrapper) {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
...
show(wrapper);
// initPlayer(wrapper);
And for the init part, we can move the addEventListener part into an init function.
function init() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
We can now return both show and init from the player, and both of them are available for us to use, depending on which is more suitable.
const player = (function() {
...
return {
show,
init
};
}());
player.init();
To get the show part working, we need the cover to be more accessible. That means moving the wrapper up to the top of the player function, so that it’s easily available everywhere inside of the player.
const player = (function() {
"use strict";
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
...
function init() {
// const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
In the show function we can now get the wrapper from the cover:
// function show(wrapper) {
function show() {
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
...
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
// const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
// show(wrapper);
show();
}
The click handler function is now so simple, that it can be completely removed:
// function coverClickHandler(evt) {
// show();
// }
function init() {
// cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
cover.addEventListener("click", show);
}
That gives us the final player code:
const player = (function() {
"use strict";
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
function show() {
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
wrapper.classList.remove("hide");
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
function init() {
cover.addEventListener("click", show);
}
return {
show,
init
};
}());
which can be run as player.init(), or player.show(), and the functions can be given as player.init and player.show.
With https://jsfiddle.net/hmueokar/ using the updated code, we just use
player.init() right at the end, which can be seen in code at https://jsfiddle.net/mhxv0waf/
With https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/ using the updated code,
player.show is used for the covers openHandler function, which can be seen in the code at https://jsfiddle.net/b3tj168q/
If you want the https://jsfiddle.net/b3tj168q/ code to automatically play the video on opening the curtains, that just means setting
autoplay: 1 instead of 0.
Instead of using all this code.
https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/
const config = {
cover: {
openHandlerDelay: 3000
}
};
function makeCover(coverConfig) {
"use strict";
const handlerDelay = coverConfig.openHandlerDelay || 0;
if (coverConfig.openHandler instanceof Function) {
setTimeout(coverConfig.openHandler, handlerDelay);
}
}
(function init() {
const coverConfig = {
openHandler: showPlayer,
openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay
};
makeCover(coverConfig);
}());
What if I used this instead?
https://jsfiddle.net/xv4qwgph/
Do you see anything wrong doing it this way?
Is it bad, is it fine?
This would only be using a single piece of code.
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
setTimeout(function () {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
}
)
}, 4000);
}
What are your thoughts on doing it the way I suggested?
You don’t have easily configurable values and the player has inappropriate knowledge of the wrapper. But it’s your code. You do you.
What do you mean by easily configurable values?
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
setTimeout(function () {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
}
)
}, 4000);
}
When you want to change that 4000 to something else, you need to first remember that you can do that and secondly dig through the code trying to find it.
Having that value easily configurable at the top of the code is what I mean, for you are reminded about it whenever you look at the code, and it’s easily available to adjust when needed.
That can be as simple as the following:
const config = {
playerDelay: 4000
};
...
setTimeout(function () {
...
}, config.playerDelay);
If you end up with more config values you can structure them however makes sense, such as how was being done in the other cover/player code.
Would that one be added differently to this code:
https://jsfiddle.net/hmueokar/
or, is it the same as this one?
https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/
Yes it can be the same as that one.
That one you showed looks different:
const config = {
playerDelay: 4000
};
from this:
https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/
const config = {
cover: {
openHandlerDelay: 3000
}
};
Would it be written differently in the code?
The first one is config.playerDelay, and the second one is config.cover.openHandlerDelay.
Just go with the first one. It can always be updated later if the config structure needs to improve.
How do I change
config.cover.openHandlerDelay
to
config.playerDelay
This:
const config = {
cover: {
openHandlerDelay: 3000
}
};
to
This
const config = {
playerDelay: 4000
};
In the working code?
https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/
That is a bad idea, because the openHandlerDelay is not a player.
You could though make it a coverDelay:
const config = {
coverDelay: 3000
};
and update the reference in the init section:
(function init() {
const coverConfig = {
openHandler: showPlayer,
// openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay
openHandlerDelay: config.coverDelay
};
makeCover(coverConfig);
}());
I wasn’t able to get this one working.
https://jsfiddle.net/mfwdvLu1/3/
function makeCover(coverConfig) {
"use strict";
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
const handlerDelay = coverConfig.openHandlerDelay || 0;
if (coverConfig.openHandler instanceof Function) {
setTimeout(coverConfig.openHandler, handlerDelay);
}
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
Let’s work through troubleshooting it.
The version at https://jsfiddle.net/mfwdvLu1 works, but none of the later versions work. We can compare the original with the /3 version by using diffchecker to compare two sets of code. That will help me to learn about the changes that were made.
The HTML is unchanged, the CSS is unchanged, so it’s only the JS where changes have occurred.
There are some formatting differences between the two sets of code, so I use the tidy button on both sets of code to remove those formatting differences.
That leaves us with the only two places where changes have occurred, is in the show function and in the coverClickHandler function.
Reset /3 back to original code and investigate
First I’ll update the /3 version of the code to be the same as the original working code, and make changes to it in the direction of the /3 code, but do it more slowly and test each time that things still work.
After resetting the /3 code back to the original, running that code results in the video working. That’s a good start.
Next, I move the curtain code down below the show() function call. Testing shows that the video still works.
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
// document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
}
...
show(thewrap);
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
Then I separate the curtain out to a local variable and test the video:
// document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
Then I move the related variables closer to each other and test the video:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
// const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
hide(cover);
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
show(thewrap);
Then I remove the
thewrap code and test the video:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
// const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
// show(thewrap);
Testing the video shows that it doesn’t work.
We now have solid evidence about the one simple thing that caused it to stop working.
Looking at the HTML code I see that the container starts off by being hidden.
<div class="container hide">
Removing
hide from there, results in the video seeming to still work properly.
<div class="container">
I can now remove the
thewrap code:
// const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
// show(thewrap);
and things still work.
Here is the updated code that now still works. https://jsfiddle.net/rz8kpL9j/
What are the main differences between these?
or, how are they different?
Code1
https://jsfiddle.net/v5h9mse8/1/
const config = {
coverDelay: 3000
};
(function init() {
const coverConfig = {
openHandler: showPlayer,
// openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay
openHandlerDelay: config.coverDelay
};
makeCover(coverConfig);
}());
Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/v5h9mse8/
const config = {
cover: {
openHandlerDelay: 3000
}
};
(function init() {
const coverConfig = {
openHandler: showPlayer,
openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay
};
makeCover(coverConfig);
}());