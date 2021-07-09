Preventing YouTube From Autoplaying Behind Container

JavaScript
#1

On Code 1 that uses 1 ClickHandler, YouTube starts playing right away before it is clicked.

On Code 2 that uses 2 ClickHandlers, YouTube doesn’t start playing before it is clicked.

How do I fix the code where YouTube starts playing right away, before it is clicked?

Should Code 1 that uses only 1 ClickHandler, should it be using 2 instead?

Would that fix the issue here?

(Code 1) uses 1 ClickHandler

YouTube Autoplays before it is clicked

Click “Run
or, YouTube starts after opening the link.
code: https://jsitor.com/88Ub5j2ZjO

(function iife() {
  "use strict";

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
    document.querySelector(".container1").classList.add('slide');
  }

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
   
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
    hide(cover);
    show(thewrap);
  }
  const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
  "use strict";

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100); // percent
  }
  let hasShuffled = false;

  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    const shufflePlaylist = true;

    if (!hasShuffled) {
      player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
      player.playVideoAt(0);
      hasShuffled = true;
    }
  }

  function addVideo(video) {

    const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";

    new YT.Player(video, {
      
      width: 640,
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 1,
        controls: 1,
        loop:1,
        rel: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        cc_load_policy: 0,
        fs: 0,
        disablekb: 1,
        playlist
      },
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady,
        "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
      }
    });
  }

  function init(opts) {
    load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function() {
      YT.ready(function() {
        addVideo(opts.video);
      });
    });
  }
  return {
    init
  };
}());

videoPlayer.init({
  video: document.querySelector(".video")
});

(Code 2) uses 2 ClickHandlers.

YouTube Does Not Autoplay before it is clicked

Which is how it should work.
code: https://jsitor.com/8OeEw1Xoj

(function manageCover() {
  "use strict";

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
  }
  const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
  "use strict";

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100); // percent
  }
  let hasShuffled = false;

  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    const shufflePlaylist = true;

    if (!hasShuffled) {
      player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
      player.playVideoAt(0);
      hasShuffled = true;
    }
  }

  function addVideo(video) {

    const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";

    new YT.Player(video, {

      width: 640,
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 1,
        controls: 1,
        loop: 1,
        rel: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        cc_load_policy: 0,
        fs: 0,
        disablekb: 1,
        playlist
      },
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady,
        "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
      }
    });
  }

  function init(opts) {
    load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function() {
      YT.ready(function() {
        addVideo(opts.video);
      });
    });
  }
  return {
    init
  };
}());

(function iife() {
  "use strict";

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function initPlayer(wrapper) {
    videoPlayer.init({
      video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
    });
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
    show(wrapper);
    initPlayer(wrapper);
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
#2

HTML inline events and JS event methods only allow one event method per element, which is why addEventListener was developed, for that allows you to have multiple event handlers on the same event of an element.

The question for you is does the code do what it’s supposed to do. It’s better to have the code separated so that related things are grouped together.

Does removing one of the e ent hand,ears or the other result in unwanted behavior?

#3

Code 1 uses 1 ClickHandler

YouTube Autoplays before it is clicked: (Click Run)
code: https://jsitor.com/88Ub5j2ZjO

Code 1 should work the same as Code 2, where YouTube doesn’t start until it is clicked.

Code 2 uses 2 ClickHandlers

YouTube Does Not Autoplay before it is clicked (Click Run)
code: https://jsitor.com/8OeEw1Xoj

#4

I don’t hear any sound from the play button. It’s only after the curtains pull aside and the video starts playing that sound is heard. Is that the sound from the video the sound that you mean?

Oh hang on, when waiting with the play button the video starts playing in the background. That is the unwanted behavoiur. You don’t want the video to start playing until you click the play button. I’m with you now.

1 Like
#5

See

When you click run, sound can be heard before anything is clicked on the screen.

I want to prevent that.

Which is what the code that uses 2 clickhandlers does.

#6

Now you’ve confused me because that doesn’t seem possible. Can you please break that down into more detail?

#7

You had it right:

when waiting with the play button the video starts playing in the background. That is the unwanted behavior.

I need to prevent that.

Which code 2 does.

When opening link right away, youtube video starts playing before anything is clicked.

That or clicking where it says “Run” on the website.

code: https://jsitor.com/88Ub5j2ZjO

#8

I’ll see what I can find out about it tomorrow.

1 Like