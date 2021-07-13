Preventing YouTube From Autoplaying Behind Container

To remove the delay just set the delayOpen value to 0.
I thought this was supposed to stay at the top of the page, it’s not?
All the other javascript would go underneath it.
const load = (function () {
"use strict";
function _load(tag) {
return function (url) {
return new Promise(function (resolve) {
const element = document.createElement(tag);
const parent = "body";
const attr = "src";
element.onload = function () {
resolve(url);
};
element[attr] = url;
document[parent].appendChild(element);
});
};
}
return {
js: _load("script")
};
}());
The config information is more important to be at the top. That is what tends to get adjusted more often than not, which is why it’s become such a standard to put config information in the most easily accessible area, at the top of the code.
When looking at the script at https://jsfiddle.net/xag9m8st/1/ it can now be summarised as:
- config
- load
- makeCurtains
- videoPlayer
There are two issues that I see.
Issue 1: The load code should go below makeCurtains, so that the load code is more closely associated with the videoPlayer code.
Issue 2: The videoPlayer code has its own separate init, inside of which makeCurtains is dealt with. The videoPlayer should have no knowledge of makeCurtains. That information about makeCurtains should be passed in to the videoPlayer init instead.
Fixing Issue 1 with load
This is as easy as moving the load function down, so that it’s between the makeCurtains and videoPlayer code.
// const load = (function() {
// ...
// }());
const makeCurtains = function iife(config) {
...
};
const load = (function() {
...
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
In fact, that load code isn’t even needed. We can move the player_api to where it properly belongs in the Resources section. That way,
https://www.youtube.com/player_api is loaded before the script runs.
We can now completely remove the load code, and the parts that relied on it.
// const load = (function() {
// ...
// }());
...
// load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function() {
// YT.ready(function() {
makeCurtains(curtainsConfig);
// });
// });
Fixing Issue 2 with videoPlayer init
We can move that init section out of the videoPlayer, so that it becomes a generic init at the end of the code instead.
The only problem is that addVideo is not available, so we’ll add it to the videoPlayer return.
// function init(opts) {
// ...
// }
return {
// init
addVideo
};
}());
function init(videoEl) {
const curtainsConfig = {
whenOpened: function() {
videoPlayer.addVideo(videoEl);
},
delayOpen: config.curtains.delayOpen
};
makeCurtains(curtainsConfig);
}
init(document.querySelector(".video"));
Summary
The code structure is now:
- config
- makeCurtains
- videoPlayer
- init
which is a much better structure to use. The only place that the curtains and player interact now is in the init. Not in makeCurtains, not in videoPlayer, but in init where they belong.
Sorry about that, I had the wrong fiddle link, fixed now.
I wanted to see and know how to do something.
How would I add the
setTimeout(function()
To this code, by itself?
code https://jsfiddle.net/hmueokar/
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
hide(cover);
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
function addVideo(video) {
const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 640,
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
loop: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
playlist
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
});
}
function init(opts) {
load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
YT.ready(function () {
addVideo(opts.video);
});
});
}
return {
init
};
}());
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
It’s in the coverClickHandler where the setTimeout should occur.
hide(cover);
show(thewrap);
setTimeout(function () {
console.log("Player delay not yet implemented");
}, 3000);
Using what we learned from before, the 3000 value is a config parameter that’s best placed at the top of the code.
const config = {
cover: {
openHandlerDelay: 3000
}
};
We can update setTimeout to use that delayOpenHandler value, and if it doesn’t exist default to 0.
setTimeout(function () {
console.log("Player delay not yet implemented");
}, config.cover.openHandlerDelay || 0);
We now need to replace that empty function with one that adds the video. It’s not appropriate for the cover to know anything about the videoPlayer or adding a video, so a function that adds the video needs to be passed as a config argument to the cover code.
To achieve that, we give the cover function a parameter called config, and instead of automatically running the manageCover function, we just make it a function and run it afterwards.
Beware though of just having a function called manageCover.
function manageCover(coverConfig) { // don't do this
Errors tend to occur with that because people think that manageCover can be run multiple times. That’s not the case here.
To help prevent such errors, we start the function name with
make so that it’s clear that it’s a constructor that should only be run the once. It used to be that we used create, such as createCover, but that then gets confused with meaning of the Object.create() method. To avoid those confusions, a different word than create was needed so the standard is to use
make instead, with
makeCover being the function name.
// (function manageCover() {
function makeCover(coverConfig) {
...
// }());
}
makeCover({});
We can now give that config object the openHandlerDelay information, and refer to that in the setTimeout code.
setTimeout(function () {
// }, 3000);
}, coverConfig.openHandlerDelay || 0);
...
const coverConfig = {
openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay
};
makeCover(coverConfig);
We now have a coverConfig object to which we can add a function that runs the video player. That way the function can be given to setTimeout.
That shouldn’t happen in the cover code as it shouldn’t know about videoPlayer, and it shouldn’t happen in the videoPlayer as that shouldn’t know about the cover.
As a result, we use an init section at the end, so that it’s the only place that deals both with the cover and the videoPlayer.
Let’s now move the coverConfig and makeConfig lines down to an init section.
// const coverConfig = {
// openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay
// };
// makeCover(coverConfig);
...
(function init() {
const coverConfig = {
openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay
};
makeCover(coverConfig);
}());
We still need a way to start the video player code. We can assign the code that shows the player to a showPlayer variable, so that we can then later on run that code in the setTimeout.
// (function iife() {
function showPlayer() {
...
}
We can now refer to that showPlayer in a function that we give to the coverConfig, which I’ll call openHandler.
(function init() {
const coverConfig = {
openHandler: showPlayer,
openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay
};
makeCover(coverConfig);
}());
Now that coverConfig has that openHandler function, in the cover code we can check for that and run it.
// setTimeout(function () {
// console.log("Player delay not yet implemented");
// }, coverConfig.openHandlerDelay || 0);
const handlerDelay = coverConfig.openHandlerDelay || 0;
if (config.openHandler instanceof Function) {
setTimeout(coverConfig.openHandler, handlerDelay);
}
That leaves us only with the showPlayer function to tweak. It was designed to handle the clicking of the play button. That’s not needed anymore, so we can rename coverClickHandler to init, and run that instead.
// function coverClickHandler(evt) {
function init(cover) {
// const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
// cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
init(cover);
The updated and working code is found at https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/
Thank you, appreciated.
Is it worth working through some slight adjustments to the showPlayer code so that it works both when doing the addEventListener stuff and when the curtains are used?
Yes. What could be improved?
What changes would you make to this one?
code: https://jsfiddle.net/hmueokar/
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
hide(cover);
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
function addVideo(video) {
const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 640,
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
loop: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
playlist
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
});
}
function init(opts) {
load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
YT.ready(function () {
addVideo(opts.video);
});
});
}
return {
init
};
}());
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
We want to have both an init and a show method, that can be called separately. That way, the init will assign the click handler, and the show will show the video. That means having something like player.init() and player.show()
With that in mind, we can start by renaming the iife code to be assigned to player.
// (function iife() {
const player = (function() {
The show and initPlayer functions can be combined, so that it’s only the show function that’s used to show the video.
// function show(el) {
function show(wrapper) {
// el.classList.remove("hide");
wrapper.classList.remove("hide");
// }
//
// function initPlayer(wrapper) {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
...
show(wrapper);
// initPlayer(wrapper);
And for the init part, we can move the addEventListener part into an init function.
function init() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
We can now return both show and init from the player, and both of them are available for us to use, depending on which is more suitable.
const player = (function() {
...
return {
show,
init
};
}());
player.init();
To get the show part working, we need the cover to be more accessible. That means moving the wrapper up to the top of the player function, so that it’s easily available everywhere inside of the player.
const player = (function() {
"use strict";
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
...
function init() {
// const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
In the show function we can now get the wrapper from the cover:
// function show(wrapper) {
function show() {
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
...
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
// const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
// show(wrapper);
show();
}
The click handler function is now so simple, that it can be completely removed:
// function coverClickHandler(evt) {
// show();
// }
function init() {
// cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
cover.addEventListener("click", show);
}
That gives us the final player code:
const player = (function() {
"use strict";
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
function show() {
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
wrapper.classList.remove("hide");
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
function init() {
cover.addEventListener("click", show);
}
return {
show,
init
};
}());
which can be run as player.init(), or player.show(), and the functions can be given as player.init and player.show.
With https://jsfiddle.net/hmueokar/ using the updated code, we just use
player.init() right at the end, which can be seen in code at https://jsfiddle.net/mhxv0waf/
With https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/ using the updated code,
player.show is used for the covers openHandler function, which can be seen in the code at https://jsfiddle.net/b3tj168q/
If you want the https://jsfiddle.net/b3tj168q/ code to automatically play the video on opening the curtains, that just means setting
autoplay: 1 instead of 0.
Instead of using all this code.
https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/
const config = {
cover: {
openHandlerDelay: 3000
}
};
function makeCover(coverConfig) {
"use strict";
const handlerDelay = coverConfig.openHandlerDelay || 0;
if (coverConfig.openHandler instanceof Function) {
setTimeout(coverConfig.openHandler, handlerDelay);
}
}
(function init() {
const coverConfig = {
openHandler: showPlayer,
openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay
};
makeCover(coverConfig);
}());
What if I used this instead?
https://jsfiddle.net/xv4qwgph/
Do you see anything wrong doing it this way?
Is it bad, is it fine?
This would only be using a single piece of code.
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
setTimeout(function () {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
}
)
}, 4000);
}
What are your thoughts on doing it the way I suggested?
You don’t have easily configurable values and the player has inappropriate knowledge of the wrapper. But it’s your code. You do you.
What do you mean by easily configurable values?
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
setTimeout(function () {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
}
)
}, 4000);
}
When you want to change that 4000 to something else, you need to first remember that you can do that and secondly dig through the code trying to find it.
Having that value easily configurable at the top of the code is what I mean, for you are reminded about it whenever you look at the code, and it’s easily available to adjust when needed.
That can be as simple as the following:
const config = {
playerDelay: 4000
};
...
setTimeout(function () {
...
}, config.playerDelay);
If you end up with more config values you can structure them however makes sense, such as how was being done in the other cover/player code.
Would that one be added differently to this code:
https://jsfiddle.net/hmueokar/
or, is it the same as this one?
https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/
Yes it can be the same as that one.
That one you showed looks different:
const config = {
playerDelay: 4000
};
from this:
https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/
const config = {
cover: {
openHandlerDelay: 3000
}
};
Would it be written differently in the code?
The first one is config.playerDelay, and the second one is config.cover.openHandlerDelay.
Just go with the first one. It can always be updated later if the config structure needs to improve.