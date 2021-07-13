Preventing YouTube From Autoplaying Behind Container

Where I would be able to set the number.
1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ,6 etc. seconds.
That can be added to the makeCurtains config parameter. As it is
whenOpened that we want to delay, it can be called delayOpen.
Usually time is in either seconds or milliseconds. Because the seconds tend to be such a low number, it’s preferred to use milliseconds instead. That way the milliseconds value can be directly passed to the setTimeout function too without needing to do math.
const curtainsConfig = {
whenOpened: function () {
addVideo(opts.video);
},
delayOpen: 3000
};
In the coverClickHandler function we can move the whenOpened code out to a separate function, so that it can later on be called from setTimeout.
function whenOpenedHandler(config) {
if (config.whenOpened instanceof Function) {
config.whenOpened();
}
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
...
// if (config.whenOpened instanceof Function) {
// config.whenOpened();
// }
whenOpenedHandler(config);
}
And now that we’ve simplified that part of things, the whenOpenedHandler can be put into a setTimeout call.
To protect against the possibility of delayOpen being undefined, we use the || operator to give it a default value of 0 if no delayOpen value is given.
// whenOpenedHandler(config);
setTimeout(function () {
whenOpenedHandler(config);
}, config.delayOpen || 0);
And it’s all done. https://jsfiddle.net/gebq492x/
You only now need to adjust the delayOpen value in the curtainsConfig object, which is in the init section.
const curtainsConfig = {
whenOpened: function () {
addVideo(opts.video);
},
delayOpen: 5000
};
About the only other config-related thing to do from there is to move the configurable information up to the top of the code, so that it’s easy to find when you later on come back to the code.
How is that done?
It would all go into it’s own function?
It would all into here?
const makeCurtains = function iife(config) {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function whenOpenedHandler(config) {
if (config.whenOpened instanceof Function) {
config.whenOpened();
}
}
All of this config?
It would then be moved to the top.
function init(opts) {
const curtainsConfig = {
whenOpened: function () {
addVideo(opts.video);
},
delayOpen: 5000
};
load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
YT.ready(function () {
makeCurtains(curtainsConfig);
});
});
}
return {
init
};
}());
The curtainsConfig is pretty easy - just move the delayOpen part to the top of the code.
const config = {
curtains: {
delayOpen: 3000
}
};
const load = (function () {
...
and in the init function, we refer to that config.curtains object:
const curtainsConfig = {
whenOpened: function () {
addVideo(opts.video);
},
delayOpen: config.curtains.delayOpen
};
That’s the cover config all dealt with. https://jsfiddle.net/xag9m8st/
More difficult is the following player config:
function addVideo(video) {
const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 640,
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
loop: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
playlist
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
});
First, the playlist is moved into playerVars.
// const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
playerVars: {
playlist: "M7lc1UVf-VE",
autoplay: 0,
...
disablekb: 1
// disablekb: 1,
// playlist
},
We can now extract the player config out to a separate playerConfig object:
const playerConfig = {
width: 640,
...
};
new YT.Player(video, config);
We don’t want all of that playerConfig up at the top of the page. The events part should remain where it is. How we deal with that is to add a player section to the config, and copy the player config information there.
const config = {
curtains: {
...
},
player: {
width: 640,
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
playlist: "M7lc1UVf-VE",
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
loop: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1
}
}
};
Further down the code in the addVideo function, we refer to parts of that config.player object:
const playerConfig = {
width: config.player.width,
height: config.player.height,
host: config.player.host,
playerVars: config.player.playerVars,
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
};
And that’s the player config all dealt with. https://jsfiddle.net/xag9m8st/1/
The configurable information is now all at the top of the code, making it easier to access.
How do you add more than 1 video to it?
This way didn’t work.
playlist: "M7lc1UVf-VE, mnfmQe8Mv1g",
How it worked before:
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
Got it.
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
And if I want to remove the delay from the code, it is able to be removed easily.
Like I did here:
code https://jsfiddle.net/72pnouxa/1/
const config = {
player: {
width: 640,
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
loop: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1
}
}
};
const load = (function() {
"use strict";
function _load(tag) {
return function(url) {
return new Promise(function(resolve) {
const element = document.createElement(tag);
const parent = "body";
const attr = "src";
element.onload = function() {
resolve(url);
};
element[attr] = url;
document[parent].appendChild(element);
});
};
}
return {
js: _load("script")
};
}());
const makeCurtains = function iife(config) {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function whenOpenedHandler(config) {
if (config.whenOpened instanceof Function) {
config.whenOpened();
}
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
hide(cover);
show(thewrap); {
whenOpenedHandler(config);
}
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
};
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
function addVideo(video) {
const playerConfig = {
width: config.player.width,
height: config.player.height,
host: config.player.host,
playerVars: config.player.playerVars,
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
};
new YT.Player(video, playerConfig);
}
function init(opts) {
const curtainsConfig = {
whenOpened: function() {
addVideo(opts.video);
}
};
load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function() {
YT.ready(function() {
makeCurtains(curtainsConfig);
});
});
}
return {
init
};
}());
videoPlayer.init({
video: document.querySelector(".video")
});
To remove the delay just set the delayOpen value to 0.
I thought this was supposed to stay at the top of the page, it’s not?
All the other javascript would go underneath it.
const load = (function () {
"use strict";
function _load(tag) {
return function (url) {
return new Promise(function (resolve) {
const element = document.createElement(tag);
const parent = "body";
const attr = "src";
element.onload = function () {
resolve(url);
};
element[attr] = url;
document[parent].appendChild(element);
});
};
}
return {
js: _load("script")
};
}());
The config information is more important to be at the top. That is what tends to get adjusted more often than not, which is why it’s become such a standard to put config information in the most easily accessible area, at the top of the code.
When looking at the script at https://jsfiddle.net/xag9m8st/1/ it can now be summarised as:
There are two issues that I see.
Issue 1: The load code should go below makeCurtains, so that the load code is more closely associated with the videoPlayer code.
Issue 2: The videoPlayer code has its own separate init, inside of which makeCurtains is dealt with. The videoPlayer should have no knowledge of makeCurtains. That information about makeCurtains should be passed in to the videoPlayer init instead.
This is as easy as moving the load function down, so that it’s between the makeCurtains and videoPlayer code.
// const load = (function() {
// ...
// }());
const makeCurtains = function iife(config) {
...
};
const load = (function() {
...
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
In fact, that load code isn’t even needed. We can move the player_api to where it properly belongs in the Resources section. That way,
https://www.youtube.com/player_api is loaded before the script runs.
We can now completely remove the load code, and the parts that relied on it.
// const load = (function() {
// ...
// }());
...
// load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function() {
// YT.ready(function() {
makeCurtains(curtainsConfig);
// });
// });
We can move that init section out of the videoPlayer, so that it becomes a generic init at the end of the code instead.
The only problem is that addVideo is not available, so we’ll add it to the videoPlayer return.
// function init(opts) {
// ...
// }
return {
// init
addVideo
};
}());
function init(videoEl) {
const curtainsConfig = {
whenOpened: function() {
videoPlayer.addVideo(videoEl);
},
delayOpen: config.curtains.delayOpen
};
makeCurtains(curtainsConfig);
}
init(document.querySelector(".video"));
The code structure is now:
which is a much better structure to use. The only place that the curtains and player interact now is in the init. Not in makeCurtains, not in videoPlayer, but in init where they belong.
Sorry about that, I had the wrong fiddle link, fixed now.
I wanted to see and know how to do something.
How would I add the
setTimeout(function()
To this code, by itself?
code https://jsfiddle.net/hmueokar/
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
hide(cover);
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
function addVideo(video) {
const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 640,
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
loop: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
playlist
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
});
}
function init(opts) {
load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
YT.ready(function () {
addVideo(opts.video);
});
});
}
return {
init
};
}());
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
It’s in the coverClickHandler where the setTimeout should occur.
hide(cover);
show(thewrap);
setTimeout(function () {
console.log("Player delay not yet implemented");
}, 3000);
Using what we learned from before, the 3000 value is a config parameter that’s best placed at the top of the code.
const config = {
cover: {
openHandlerDelay: 3000
}
};
We can update setTimeout to use that delayOpenHandler value, and if it doesn’t exist default to 0.
setTimeout(function () {
console.log("Player delay not yet implemented");
}, config.cover.openHandlerDelay || 0);
We now need to replace that empty function with one that adds the video. It’s not appropriate for the cover to know anything about the videoPlayer or adding a video, so a function that adds the video needs to be passed as a config argument to the cover code.
To achieve that, we give the cover function a parameter called config, and instead of automatically running the manageCover function, we just make it a function and run it afterwards.
Beware though of just having a function called manageCover.
function manageCover(coverConfig) { // don't do this
Errors tend to occur with that because people think that manageCover can be run multiple times. That’s not the case here.
To help prevent such errors, we start the function name with
make so that it’s clear that it’s a constructor that should only be run the once. It used to be that we used create, such as createCover, but that then gets confused with meaning of the Object.create() method. To avoid those confusions, a different word than create was needed so the standard is to use
make instead, with
makeCover being the function name.
// (function manageCover() {
function makeCover(coverConfig) {
...
// }());
}
makeCover({});
We can now give that config object the openHandlerDelay information, and refer to that in the setTimeout code.
setTimeout(function () {
// }, 3000);
}, coverConfig.openHandlerDelay || 0);
...
const coverConfig = {
openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay
};
makeCover(coverConfig);
We now have a coverConfig object to which we can add a function that runs the video player. That way the function can be given to setTimeout.
That shouldn’t happen in the cover code as it shouldn’t know about videoPlayer, and it shouldn’t happen in the videoPlayer as that shouldn’t know about the cover.
As a result, we use an init section at the end, so that it’s the only place that deals both with the cover and the videoPlayer.
Let’s now move the coverConfig and makeConfig lines down to an init section.
// const coverConfig = {
// openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay
// };
// makeCover(coverConfig);
...
(function init() {
const coverConfig = {
openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay
};
makeCover(coverConfig);
}());
We still need a way to start the video player code. We can assign the code that shows the player to a showPlayer variable, so that we can then later on run that code in the setTimeout.
// (function iife() {
function showPlayer() {
...
}
We can now refer to that showPlayer in a function that we give to the coverConfig, which I’ll call openHandler.
(function init() {
const coverConfig = {
openHandler: showPlayer,
openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay
};
makeCover(coverConfig);
}());
Now that coverConfig has that openHandler function, in the cover code we can check for that and run it.
// setTimeout(function () {
// console.log("Player delay not yet implemented");
// }, coverConfig.openHandlerDelay || 0);
const handlerDelay = coverConfig.openHandlerDelay || 0;
if (config.openHandler instanceof Function) {
setTimeout(coverConfig.openHandler, handlerDelay);
}
That leaves us only with the showPlayer function to tweak. It was designed to handle the clicking of the play button. That’s not needed anymore, so we can rename coverClickHandler to init, and run that instead.
// function coverClickHandler(evt) {
function init(cover) {
// const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
// cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
init(cover);
The updated and working code is found at https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/
Thank you, appreciated.
Is it worth working through some slight adjustments to the showPlayer code so that it works both when doing the addEventListener stuff and when the curtains are used?
Yes. What could be improved?
What changes would you make to this one?
code: https://jsfiddle.net/hmueokar/
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
hide(cover);
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
function addVideo(video) {
const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 640,
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
loop: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
playlist
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
});
}
function init(opts) {
load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
YT.ready(function () {
addVideo(opts.video);
});
});
}
return {
init
};
}());
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
We want to have both an init and a show method, that can be called separately. That way, the init will assign the click handler, and the show will show the video. That means having something like player.init() and player.show()
With that in mind, we can start by renaming the iife code to be assigned to player.
// (function iife() {
const player = (function() {
The show and initPlayer functions can be combined, so that it’s only the show function that’s used to show the video.
// function show(el) {
function show(wrapper) {
// el.classList.remove("hide");
wrapper.classList.remove("hide");
// }
//
// function initPlayer(wrapper) {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
...
show(wrapper);
// initPlayer(wrapper);
And for the init part, we can move the addEventListener part into an init function.
function init() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
We can now return both show and init from the player, and both of them are available for us to use, depending on which is more suitable.
const player = (function() {
...
return {
show,
init
};
}());
player.init();
To get the show part working, we need the cover to be more accessible. That means moving the wrapper up to the top of the player function, so that it’s easily available everywhere inside of the player.
const player = (function() {
"use strict";
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
...
function init() {
// const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
In the show function we can now get the wrapper from the cover:
// function show(wrapper) {
function show() {
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
...
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
// const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
// show(wrapper);
show();
}
The click handler function is now so simple, that it can be completely removed:
// function coverClickHandler(evt) {
// show();
// }
function init() {
// cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
cover.addEventListener("click", show);
}
That gives us the final player code:
const player = (function() {
"use strict";
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
function show() {
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
wrapper.classList.remove("hide");
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
function init() {
cover.addEventListener("click", show);
}
return {
show,
init
};
}());
which can be run as player.init(), or player.show(), and the functions can be given as player.init and player.show.
With https://jsfiddle.net/hmueokar/ using the updated code, we just use
player.init() right at the end, which can be seen in code at https://jsfiddle.net/mhxv0waf/
With https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/ using the updated code,
player.show is used for the covers openHandler function, which can be seen in the code at https://jsfiddle.net/b3tj168q/
If you want the https://jsfiddle.net/b3tj168q/ code to automatically play the video on opening the curtains, that just means setting
autoplay: 1 instead of 0.
Instead of using all this code.
https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/
const config = {
cover: {
openHandlerDelay: 3000
}
};
function makeCover(coverConfig) {
"use strict";
const handlerDelay = coverConfig.openHandlerDelay || 0;
if (coverConfig.openHandler instanceof Function) {
setTimeout(coverConfig.openHandler, handlerDelay);
}
}
(function init() {
const coverConfig = {
openHandler: showPlayer,
openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay
};
makeCover(coverConfig);
}());
What if I used this instead?
https://jsfiddle.net/xv4qwgph/
Do you see anything wrong doing it this way?
Is it bad, is it fine?
This would only be using a single piece of code.
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
setTimeout(function () {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
}
)
}, 4000);
}
What are your thoughts on doing it the way I suggested?
You don’t have easily configurable values and the player has inappropriate knowledge of the wrapper. But it’s your code. You do you.