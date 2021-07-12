Preventing YouTube From Autoplaying Behind Container

asasass: asasass: I wanted to see and know how to do something. How would I add the setTimeout(function() To this code, by itself?

It’s in the coverClickHandler where the setTimeout should occur.

hide(cover); show(thewrap); setTimeout(function () { console.log("Player delay not yet implemented"); }, 3000);

Using what we learned from before, the 3000 value is a config parameter that’s best placed at the top of the code.

const config = { cover: { openHandlerDelay: 3000 } };

We can update setTimeout to use that delayOpenHandler value, and if it doesn’t exist default to 0.

setTimeout(function () { console.log("Player delay not yet implemented"); }, config.cover.openHandlerDelay || 0);

We now need to replace that empty function with one that adds the video. It’s not appropriate for the cover to know anything about the videoPlayer or adding a video, so a function that adds the video needs to be passed as a config argument to the cover code.

To achieve that, we give the cover function a parameter called config, and instead of automatically running the manageCover function, we just make it a function and run it afterwards.

Beware though of just having a function called manageCover.

function manageCover(coverConfig) { // don't do this

Errors tend to occur with that because people think that manageCover can be run multiple times. That’s not the case here.

To help prevent such errors, we start the function name with make so that it’s clear that it’s a constructor that should only be run the once. It used to be that we used create, such as createCover, but that then gets confused with meaning of the Object.create() method. To avoid those confusions, a different word than create was needed so the standard is to use make instead, with makeCover being the function name.

// (function manageCover() { function makeCover(coverConfig) { ... // }()); } makeCover({});

We can now give that config object the openHandlerDelay information, and refer to that in the setTimeout code.

setTimeout(function () { // }, 3000); }, coverConfig.openHandlerDelay || 0); ... const coverConfig = { openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay }; makeCover(coverConfig);

We now have a coverConfig object to which we can add a function that runs the video player. That way the function can be given to setTimeout.

That shouldn’t happen in the cover code as it shouldn’t know about videoPlayer, and it shouldn’t happen in the videoPlayer as that shouldn’t know about the cover.

As a result, we use an init section at the end, so that it’s the only place that deals both with the cover and the videoPlayer.

Let’s now move the coverConfig and makeConfig lines down to an init section.

// const coverConfig = { // openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay // }; // makeCover(coverConfig); ... (function init() { const coverConfig = { openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay }; makeCover(coverConfig); }());

We still need a way to start the video player code. We can assign the code that shows the player to a showPlayer variable, so that we can then later on run that code in the setTimeout.

// (function iife() { function showPlayer() { ... }

We can now refer to that showPlayer in a function that we give to the coverConfig, which I’ll call openHandler.

(function init() { const coverConfig = { openHandler: showPlayer, openHandlerDelay: config.cover.openHandlerDelay }; makeCover(coverConfig); }());

Now that coverConfig has that openHandler function, in the cover code we can check for that and run it.

// setTimeout(function () { // console.log("Player delay not yet implemented"); // }, coverConfig.openHandlerDelay || 0); const handlerDelay = coverConfig.openHandlerDelay || 0; if (config.openHandler instanceof Function) { setTimeout(coverConfig.openHandler, handlerDelay); }

That leaves us only with the showPlayer function to tweak. It was designed to handle the clicking of the play button. That’s not needed anymore, so we can rename coverClickHandler to init, and run that instead.

// function coverClickHandler(evt) { function init(cover) { // const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement; const wrapper = cover.parentElement; show(wrapper); initPlayer(wrapper); } const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket"); // cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); init(cover);

The updated and working code is found at https://jsfiddle.net/195fjzk3/