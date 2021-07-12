Preventing YouTube From Autoplaying Behind Container

That can be added to the makeCurtains config parameter. As it is whenOpened that we want to delay, it can be called delayOpen.

Usually time is in either seconds or milliseconds. Because the seconds tend to be such a low number, it’s preferred to use milliseconds instead. That way the milliseconds value can be directly passed to the setTimeout function too without needing to do math.

const curtainsConfig = { whenOpened: function () { addVideo(opts.video); }, delayOpen: 3000 };

In the coverClickHandler function we can move the whenOpened code out to a separate function, so that it can later on be called from setTimeout.

function whenOpenedHandler(config) { if (config.whenOpened instanceof Function) { config.whenOpened(); } } function coverClickHandler(evt) { ... // if (config.whenOpened instanceof Function) { // config.whenOpened(); // } whenOpenedHandler(config); }

And now that we’ve simplified that part of things, the whenOpenedHandler can be put into a setTimeout call.

To protect against the possibility of delayOpen being undefined, we use the || operator to give it a default value of 0 if no delayOpen value is given.

// whenOpenedHandler(config); setTimeout(function () { whenOpenedHandler(config); }, config.delayOpen || 0);

And it’s all done. https://jsfiddle.net/gebq492x/

You only now need to adjust the delayOpen value in the curtainsConfig object, which is in the init section.