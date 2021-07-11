Preventing YouTube From Autoplaying Behind Container

JavaScript
#13

I did that so it would easier to test the code, so you would be able to see what was happening behind it.

Fixed: https://jsitor.com/5Q0JNSawQH

Before I had the left side set to transparent.

.panel-left {
  left: 0%;
  /* background: transparent; */
  background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);
}

Will there be a 2nd ClickHandler added to it?

This?


(function iife() {
  "use strict";

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function initPlayer(wrapper) {
    videoPlayer.init({
      video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
    });
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
    show(wrapper);
    initPlayer(wrapper);
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());

So it would look like this:

Would doing that help to organize, or separate the code out better?

    load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
      YT.ready(function () {
        makeCurtains(curtainsConfig);
      });
    });
  }
  return {
    init
  };
}());

(function iife() {
  "use strict";

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function initPlayer(wrapper) {
    videoPlayer.init({
      video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
    });
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
    show(wrapper);
    initPlayer(wrapper);
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
#14

No there doesn’t have to be. It’s situational. Sometimes it’s better if there is, and sometimes if there isn’t.

#15

How do you remove the testing (debug code) that you added to the code?

code https://jsfiddle.net/jbhLgpod/1/

code https://jsitor.com/xoVFN0or8

This stuff?

    if (config.whenOpened instanceof Function) {
      config.whenOpened();
    }

I think in here also?

  function init(opts) {
    const curtainsConfig = {
      whenOpened: function () {
        addVideo(opts.video);
      }

And in here:

      YT.ready(function () {
        makeCurtains(curtainsConfig);
      });
    });

I tried to do it myself but the code kept breaking after removing it.

#16

How do I remove the testing code from the javascript without breaking it?

Every time I attempt it doesn’t work.

code https://jsitor.com/xoVFN0or8

const makeCurtains = function iife(config) {
  "use strict";

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
    document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
  }

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
    hide(cover);
    show(thewrap);
    if (config.whenOpened instanceof Function) {
      config.whenOpened();
    }
  }
  const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
};


const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
  "use strict";

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100); // percent
  }
  let hasShuffled = false;

  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    const shufflePlaylist = true;

    if (!hasShuffled) {
      player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
      player.playVideoAt(0);
      hasShuffled = true;
    }
  }

  function addVideo(video) {

    const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";

    new YT.Player(video, {

      width: 640,
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 1,
        controls: 1,
        loop: 1,
        rel: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        cc_load_policy: 0,
        fs: 0,
        disablekb: 1,
        playlist
      },
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady,
        "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
      }
    });
  }

  function init(opts) {
    const curtainsConfig = {
      whenOpened: function () {
        addVideo(opts.video);
      }
    };
    load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
      YT.ready(function () {
        makeCurtains(curtainsConfig);
      });
    });
  }
  return {
    init
  };
}());

videoPlayer.init({
  video: document.querySelector(".video")
});
#17

That is not testing code.

That code should be in the main code to ensure that the whenOpened property is a function before it gets executed.

1 Like
#18

Stop removing it. It really should be there.

1 Like
#19

I did not know that, thank you for telling me.

#20

What about this way of doing it?

videoPlayer.init inside coverClickHandler

So that way, video is only loaded when you click on the cover.

Is this way good or no?

code: https://jsfiddle.net/86na4tzv/1/

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
      const cover = evt.currentTarget;
      const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
      hide(cover);
      videoPlayer.init({
         video: document.querySelector(".video")
      });
      show(thewrap);
   }
#21

That is completely inappropriate. Things just get too complex and difficult to understand when many types of things are being dealt with in the same place. The videoPlayer code should not have knowledge about the cover code.

It’s a programming idea called Separation of Concerns and is vital to achieve code that is easy to work with and understand.

1 Like
#22

You would say the same thing to this then.

Too complex.

code: https://jsfiddle.net/k4mu0svp/7/

  function init(opts) {
      load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
         YT.ready(function () {
            addVideo(opts.video);
         });
      });
   }
   return {
      init
   };
}());

(function iife() {
   "use strict";
   function show(el) {
      el.classList.remove("hide");
   }
   
     function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
     const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".wrap");
    hide(cover);
    videoPlayer.init({
      video: document.querySelector(".video")
    });
    show(thewrap);
  }

   const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
   cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
#23

You have the init adding the video, which causes the video to start playing immediately. You said that you don’t want that to occur.

#24

Yes, preventing the audio, and the video from playing behind the cover when first viewing the screen.

#25

Yes I agree - the mixing of videoPlayer and cover code is inappropriate and shouldn’t be done.

1 Like
#26

Complexity is the enemy of the programmer, for it makes change much harder to occur. You know from your working with code that it hardly ever remains unchanged. The code needs to be able to change and adapt so that our needs can be achieved.

When that code is more difficult to change because it has too many things that can break, we tend to stop changing that code. Sometimes refactoring can occur to separate the code so that it’s then easier to change, but we shouldn’t wait for the code to be complex before doing that.

Keep things simpler from the beginning using ideas such as Separation of Concerns, and the code will continue to be easy to change.

1 Like
#27

Question, using your code, if I wanted to add a delay to the YouTube appearing on the screen after it is clicked, how would I do that?

code https://jsfiddle.net/ygv9woks/

function hide(el) {
      el.classList.add("hide");
   }

   function coverClickHandler(evt) {
      const cover = evt.currentTarget;
      const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
      hide(cover);
      show(thewrap);
      if (config.whenOpened instanceof Function) {
         config.whenOpened();
      }
   }
   const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
   cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
};

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
   "use strict";

   function onPlayerReady(event) {
      const player = event.target;
      player.setVolume(100); // percent
   }
   let hasShuffled = false;

   function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
      const player = event.target;
      const shufflePlaylist = true;

      if (!hasShuffled) {
         player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
         player.playVideoAt(0);
         hasShuffled = true;
      }
   }

   function addVideo(video) {

      const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";

      new YT.Player(video, {

         width: 640,
         height: 360,
         host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
         playerVars: {
            autoplay: 0,
            controls: 1,
            loop: 1,
            rel: 0,
            iv_load_policy: 3,
            cc_load_policy: 0,
            fs: 0,
            disablekb: 1,
            playlist
         },
         events: {
            "onReady": onPlayerReady,
            "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
         }
      });
   }

   function init(opts) {
      const curtainsConfig = {
         whenOpened: function () {
            addVideo(opts.video);
         }
      };
      load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
         YT.ready(function () {
            makeCurtains(curtainsConfig);
         });
      });
   }
   return {
      init
   };
}());

videoPlayer.init({
   video: document.querySelector(".video")
});
#28

How much of a delay? Until the curtains have finished opening?

#29

Where I would be able to set the number.

1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ,6 etc. seconds.

#30

That can be added to the makeCurtains config parameter. As it is whenOpened that we want to delay, it can be called delayOpen.

Usually time is in either seconds or milliseconds. Because the seconds tend to be such a low number, it’s preferred to use milliseconds instead. That way the milliseconds value can be directly passed to the setTimeout function too without needing to do math.

      const curtainsConfig = {
         whenOpened: function () {
            addVideo(opts.video);
         },
        delayOpen: 3000
      };

In the coverClickHandler function we can move the whenOpened code out to a separate function, so that it can later on be called from setTimeout.

   function whenOpenedHandler(config) {
      if (config.whenOpened instanceof Function) {
         config.whenOpened();
      }
   }
   function coverClickHandler(evt) {
      ...
      // if (config.whenOpened instanceof Function) {
      //    config.whenOpened();
      // }
      whenOpenedHandler(config);
   }

And now that we’ve simplified that part of things, the whenOpenedHandler can be put into a setTimeout call.

To protect against the possibility of delayOpen being undefined, we use the || operator to give it a default value of 0 if no delayOpen value is given.

      // whenOpenedHandler(config);
      setTimeout(function () {
         whenOpenedHandler(config);
      }, config.delayOpen || 0);

And it’s all done. https://jsfiddle.net/gebq492x/

You only now need to adjust the delayOpen value in the curtainsConfig object, which is in the init section.

      const curtainsConfig = {
         whenOpened: function () {
            addVideo(opts.video);
         },
         delayOpen: 5000
      };
1 Like
#31

About the only other config-related thing to do from there is to move the configurable information up to the top of the code, so that it’s easy to find when you later on come back to the code.

#32

How is that done?

It would all go into it’s own function?

It would all into here?


const makeCurtains = function iife(config) {
   "use strict";

   function show(el) {
      el.classList.remove("hide");
      document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
   }

   function hide(el) {
      el.classList.add("hide");
   }

   function whenOpenedHandler(config) {
      if (config.whenOpened instanceof Function) {
         config.whenOpened();
      }
   }

All of this config?

It would then be moved to the top.


   function init(opts) {
      const curtainsConfig = {
         whenOpened: function () {
            addVideo(opts.video);
         },
         delayOpen: 5000
      };
      load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
         YT.ready(function () {
            makeCurtains(curtainsConfig);
         });
      });
   }
   return {
      init
   };
}());