Preventing YouTube From Autoplaying Behind Container

I did that so it would easier to test the code, so you would be able to see what was happening behind it.
Fixed: https://jsitor.com/5Q0JNSawQH
Before I had the left side set to transparent.
.panel-left {
left: 0%;
/* background: transparent; */
background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);
}
Will there be a 2nd ClickHandler added to it?
This?
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
So it would look like this:
Would doing that help to organize, or separate the code out better?
load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
YT.ready(function () {
makeCurtains(curtainsConfig);
});
});
}
return {
init
};
}());
