Preventing YouTube From Autoplaying Behind Container

I did that so it would easier to test the code, so you would be able to see what was happening behind it.

Fixed: https://jsitor.com/5Q0JNSawQH

Before I had the left side set to transparent.

.panel-left { left: 0%; /* background: transparent; */ background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106); }

Will there be a 2nd ClickHandler added to it?

This?

(function iife() { "use strict"; function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); } function initPlayer(wrapper) { videoPlayer.init({ video: wrapper.querySelector(".video") }); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling; show(wrapper); initPlayer(wrapper); } const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }());

So it would look like this:

Would doing that help to organize, or separate the code out better?