Preventing users from going back to a contact form

#1

I have a backend contact form with a backend success page; after submitting the form,
there is a (backend) redirect to that success page.

The form I have is not a “login form” or an “order form” so there is no sensitive data such as passwords or billing details (as well as billing as an action) involved; thus there isn’t really a problem if a user goes “back” in the browser, but still, in principle, what can be done to prevent users from going back to a backend form, FROM a backend success page? Asking from mere curiosity (there is no problem to solve here, just curiosity about such backend situations which today are quite rare due to AJAX).

#2

99 percent of users who fill out forms are only going to do it once and only because they have to or want something to happen. That’s why if a form is long or overly complicated they will simply move on to a website that is easier to use. That being said I highly doubt that they are going to back to the form or to the success page unless they are a developer which would be more of a compliment in my opinion.

#3

You can’t stop them from using the Back button of the browser that I know of.

You can include a Back button at the conclusion of the success page that you code to take them where you want them to go.