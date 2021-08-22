Preventing users from going back to a contact form

I have a backend contact form with a backend success page; after submitting the form,

there is a (backend) redirect to that success page.

The form I have is not a “login form” or an “order form” so there is no sensitive data such as passwords or billing details (as well as billing as an action) involved; thus there isn’t really a problem if a user goes “back” in the browser, but still, in principle, what can be done to prevent users from going back to a backend form, FROM a backend success page? Asking from mere curiosity (there is no problem to solve here, just curiosity about such backend situations which today are quite rare due to AJAX).