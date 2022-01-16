Preventing page referesh on a click

JavaScript
#1

<div><a href="" class="searchicon"><img src="svg/search-svgrepo-com.svg" alt=""></a></div>

JS code is:

(function (evt) {
  const searchModal = evt.querySelector(".searchicon");
  searchModal.addEventListener("click", modalClick);
  evt.preventDefault();
  function modalClick() {        
      const heyModal  = document.querySelector("body");  
            heyModal.classList.toggle('active');
  }
})(document);

But the page is still refreshing with the click of .searchicon. Certainly, I am faltering somewhere?

I also tried putting this: evt.preventDefault(); inside the function modalClick, but it didn’t worked.

#2

I tried this and did worked:

(function (evt) {
  const searchModal = evt.querySelector(".searchicon");
  searchModal.addEventListener("click", modalClick);
  
  function modalClick(e) {        
    const heyModal  = document.querySelector("body");  
          heyModal.classList.toggle('active');
          e.preventDefault();
  }
})(document);

I am not yet sure the code is of good standards. I will wait for the experts guidance.

1 Like
#3

You have attached the click event listener to an a element.
Maybe you need to add

evt.stopPropagation();
evt.stopImmediatePropagation();
#4

I am still hoping for guidance in case the function evt parameter can be used for preventing default, instead of the modalClick e