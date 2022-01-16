Preventing page referesh on a click

<div><a href="" class="searchicon"><img src="svg/search-svgrepo-com.svg" alt=""></a></div>

JS code is:

(function (evt) { const searchModal = evt.querySelector(".searchicon"); searchModal.addEventListener("click", modalClick); evt.preventDefault(); function modalClick() { const heyModal = document.querySelector("body"); heyModal.classList.toggle('active'); } })(document);

But the page is still refreshing with the click of .searchicon . Certainly, I am faltering somewhere?