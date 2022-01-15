Preventing page referesh on a click

<div><a href="" class="searchicon"><img src="svg/search-svgrepo-com.svg" alt=""></a></div>
JS code is:
(function (evt) {
const searchModal = evt.querySelector(".searchicon");
searchModal.addEventListener("click", modalClick);
evt.preventDefault();
function modalClick() {
const heyModal = document.querySelector("body");
heyModal.classList.toggle('active');
}
})(document);
But the page is still refreshing with the click of
.searchicon. Certainly, I am faltering somewhere?
I also tried putting this:
evt.preventDefault(); inside the function
modalClick, but it didn’t worked.