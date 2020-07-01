Prevent user from voting twice with cookie

It is actually a bit unusual to use cookies to store data such as answered poll id’s. Typically you would use sessions which would store data on the server. An automatically generated session id cookie would then tie a particular user to it’s $_SESSION data.

However, cookies do allow you to have a stateless application so lets go with it.

Start by using a ‘pretend’ database so as to bypass the PDO nonsense.

<?php declare(strict_types=1); # polls.php $polls = [ 1 => ['title' => 'Language', 'answers' => [1 => 'PHP', 2 => 'JS']], 2 => ['title' => 'Slayers', 'answers' => [1 => 'Buffy', 2 => 'Faith', 3 => 'Kennedy']], ];

Now we list the available polls with a voting option.

<?php declare(strict_types=1); # index.php error_reporting(E_ALL); // Get a answered poll $pollAnsweredId = isset($_COOKIE['poll_answered_id']) ? (int)$_COOKIE['poll_answered_id'] : null; require_once 'polls.php'; $html = <<<EOT <h1>Select Polls</h1> <table border="1"> <tr><td>Link</td><td>Title</td><td>Voted</td></tr> EOT; foreach($polls as $pollId => $poll) { $pollUrl = "/vote.php?poll_id={$pollId}"; $voted = ($pollId === $pollAnsweredId) ? 'yes' : 'no'; $html .= <<<EOT <tr> <td><a href="{$pollUrl}">Vote</a></td> <td>{$poll['title']}</td> <td>{$voted}</td> </tr> EOT; } $html .= "</table>

"; echo $html;

First thing we do is to get the value of any cookie named ‘poll_answered_id’. If so, we use this to set the ‘Voted’ column in the list of polls. Notice the use of more or less descriptive variable names. Just using ‘id’ can quickly become confusing.

And then the vote.php code:

<?php declare(strict_types=1); # vote.php error_reporting(E_ALL); require_once 'polls.php'; // Get the current poll $pollId = isset($_GET['poll_id']) ? (int)$_GET['poll_id'] : null; if (!isset($polls[$pollId])) { die('Poll does not exist'); } $poll = $polls[$pollId]; // Check posted $pollAnswerId = isset($_POST['poll_answer_id']) ? (int)$_POST['poll_answer_id'] : null; if ($pollAnswerId) { // Did the user already answer this poll? $pollAnsweredId = isset($_COOKIE['poll_answered_id']) ? (int)$_COOKIE['poll_answered_id'] : null; if ($pollAnsweredId === $pollId) { die('Already answered'); } // Update the database counter using $pollId and $pollAnswerId // Set the cookie setcookie('poll_answered_id',(string)$pollId); // Back to listing header('Location: /index.php'); exit; } // The form $html = <<<EOT <form action="/vote.php?poll_id={$pollId}" method="POST"> EOT; foreach($poll['answers'] as $answerId => $answerTitle) { $html .= <<<EOT <label> <input type="radio" name="poll_answer_id" value="$answerId" /> {$answerTitle} </label> EOT; } $html .= <<<EOT <input type="submit" name="submit" value="Vote"/> </form> EOT; echo $html;

Basically we check to see if the user posted an answer. If they did then we check to see if they have already answered the poll using the cookie. If not then we update the database and set to poll_answered_id cookie.

If it is not a post then just send out the form. I might add that it is a bit unusual to add the id to the forms action method. Typically you would have it as a hidden input element.

In any event this might show you the cookie flow path. You can enhance it to allow tracking the answers of multiple polls if you like. And maybe switch to session data unless you really need to use cookies.

And one final bit of unsolicited advice: For questions with multiple moving parts, consider posting your code to a github repo and including a link to it in your question. It can be difficult to see what is going on with bits of code especially when the code does not appear to match the question.