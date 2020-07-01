Prevent user from voting twice with cookie

Hi there, im hoping someone can help me with this. What i’m trying to do is prevent users from voting twice with cookies, ive tried to set several myself but none of them have worked. Any help would be amazing. Thanks.

<?php include 'functions.php'; // Connect to MySQL $pdo = pdo_connect_mysql(); // If the GET request "id" exists (poll id)... if (isset($_GET['id'])) { // MySQL query that selects the poll records by the GET request "id" $stmt = $pdo->prepare('SELECT * FROM polls WHERE id = ?'); $stmt->execute([$_GET['id']]); // Fetch the record $poll = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); // Check if the poll record exists with the id specified if ($poll) { // MySQL query that selects all the poll answers $stmt = $pdo->prepare('SELECT * FROM poll_answers WHERE poll_id = ?'); $stmt->execute([$_GET['id']]); // Fetch all the poll anwsers $poll_answers = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); // If the user clicked the "Vote" button... if (isset($_POST['poll_answer'])) { // Update and increase the vote for the answer the user voted for $stmt = $pdo->prepare('UPDATE poll_answers SET votes = votes +1 WHERE id = ?'); $stmt->execute([$_POST['poll_answer']]); // Redirect user to the result page header ('Location: result.php?id=' . $_GET['id']); exit; } } else { die ('Poll with that ID does not exist.'); } } else { die ('No poll ID specified.'); } ?> <?=template_header('Poll Vote')?> <div class="content poll-vote"> <h2><?=$poll['title']?></h2> <p><?=$poll['des']?></p> <form action="vote.php?id=<?=$_GET['id']?>" onSubmit="disable()" method="post"> <?php for ($i = 0; $i < count($poll_answers); $i++): ?> <label> <input type="radio" name="poll_answer" value="<?=$poll_answers[$i]['id']?>"<?=$i == 0 ? ' checked' : ''?>> <?=$poll_answers[$i]['title']?> </label> <?php endfor; ?> <div> <input type="submit" name="submit" value="Vote"> <a href="result.php?id=<?=$poll['id']?>">View Result</a> </div> </form> </div> <?=template_footer()?>